BILLINGS — Not everything went according to plan for Huntley Project on Friday in Billings at the Class B-C state wrestling tournament. But enough did go right that the Red Devils were able to take firm control of the Class B state championship race.
After finishing as the runner-up in each of the past two seasons to Glasgow, the Red Devils are determined to make sure that changes in 2022 and with seven wrestlers heading to the semifinals and a (101-71.5) lead over second-place Jefferson, they seem well on their way.
"It was good," Huntley Project head coach Tim Kaczmarek said of day one. "I'm happy for the kids. There are some matches we wish we could wrestle again, but that's the nature of the game. Now, we just have to get those guys to come back and score some points in the consolation so we can hopefully get some more separation."
Finals night and the state champions get most of the attention, but team state championships are usually won in the wrestle backs and in addition to seven wrestlers in the semifinals, Huntley Project has 12 total still in the mix.
One of them is Garrett Sholley who won arguably the most exciting match of the day in the B-C tournament as he won a match of previous state placers over Devon Nesbitt of Glasgow thanks to a 2-point takedown in overtime. Those were the only points scored in the match.
"It was just pure will and determination," Sholley said. "That was probably the sixth time we have wrestled this year and it took all I had but it worked out. We are Huntley and that's how we finish out matches."
Sholley was joined in the semifinals by defending state champions Gavin Nedens (120) and Cooper Lane (126), as well as Grady Schmidt (145), Wylee Lindeen (170), William Loveridge (185) and Stran Selman (205).
But the Red Devils also have the team title in their sights, especially after two seasons of coming up just short.
"My freshman year we took second," Sholley said. "And we took second last year and this year just feels like it's our year."
"You gotta have a big heart," Kaczmarek added. "That's what I told (the team). With some of these matches, we don't have the best wrestler but we have the most heart and that's what I care about."
The closest threat to Huntley Project right now is Jefferson. The Panthers placed six at state a season ago and are also in the hunt for some team hardware after advancing four to the semifinals: Leo Anderson (113), Dylan Mikesell (113), Dayton Brown (120) and also Brady Armstrong (170).
"We have four into the semifinals and the team is wrestling good," Jefferson head coach Troy Humphrey said. "We are definitely hanging in there in the team race. We are wrestling well, and getting pins, so we are right where we need to be."
Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls-Noxon earned another trip into the semifinals as the two-time state champion defeated Taylin Johannesen of Malta and previous state placer John Armstrong of Jefferson on Friday to advance.
Austin Vanek of Cut Bank, Brayden Linville of Three Forks and Zach Valdez of Colstrip were the other returning state champions in B-C and all advanced to the semifinals.
In the Class C race, it's all about numbers and Circle is headed to Saturday with four wrestlers still grappling including three in the semifinals.
Tugg Taylor is one of those at 132 pounds. The others are Canyon Casterline, who was a finalist a year ago, and Jaron Taylor. Powered by those three quarterfinal victories, Circle has 36 points, which is just seven points in front of Cascade with 29 and nine in front of Fort Benton (26).
Fort Benton advanced two into the semifinals: Trevor O`Hara and Brock Hanford, as did Cascade after advancing Connor Sawyer and Caden Crowell. The Badgers have three wrestlers total while the Longhorns have two.
On Saturday, action begins with the semifinal and consolation quarterfinals at 9:30 a.m. and the parade of finalists is scheduled for 4 p.m. Championship matches will begin at the 205-pound weight class Saturday afternoon.
