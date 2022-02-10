HELENA — A year ago in Shelby, the Huntley Project wrestling team had to settle for another Class B runner-up trophy as Glasgow took home its second consecutive state championship.
This weekend, with the state wrestling tournament back in Billings at the Metra, Huntley Project enters as the favorite to win the Class B title, although the field is crowded with contenders.
"Huntley Project is probably the odds-on favorite," Jefferson coach Troy Humphrey said. "I'm not saying that we can't knock them off but it's going to be a tall task."
Jefferson is one of the other teams expected to contend for the Class B championship this weekend. The Panthers had a slew of all-state performers a season ago and are fresh off winning the Western division championship.
The Panthers scored 204 points last week to defeat Cut Bank, which had 199. On the Eastern side of things, Project ran away with the Eastern division championship by scoring 288 points compared to 153.5 for Glasgow.
Following are storylines to follow in Class B-C:
• The Red Devils boast an impressive level of depth and qualified 16 wrestlers for the state tournament and in addition to a pair of divisional champions, Project will have four returning all-staters in attendance as well as three finalists and two 2021 state champions in Cooper Lane (126) and Gavin Nedens (120).
Lane was one of two divisional champions. The other was Baylor Burton at 103 pounds. Wylee Lindeen is also back after making the finals a year ago and fourth-place finisher from 2021, Garrett Sholley, should also contend at 160.
• Jefferson also boasts two divisional champions in Dayton Brown (120) and freshman Brady Armstrong (170). John Armstrong is also back and was an all-state performer last season after taking fourth at state. Dylan Mikesell is another returning all-state performer for Jefferson along with 120-pounder Leo Anderson who was a runner-up in 2021 and Cameron Mikesell who also placed last season.
"Huntley, Glasgow, Jefferson and Cut Bank, which was five points behind us at divisionals, should all be the mix," Humphrey said. "(Getting hardware) is absolutely our goal and we are hoping to get six (or) seven up on the podium this weekend."
• Glasgow graduated both of its state champions from a year ago but returns two finalists in Jake Kuka and Kyler Hallock. Both reached the finals at divisionals but Kuka was the Scotties' only Eastern B-C champ, yet they will also return state placers Devon and Damien Nesbit.
• Cut Bank which is tied for third in qualified wrestlers with Glasgow, will be paced by returning state champion Austin Vanek. The other returning state champions in B-C are Brayden Linville (Three Forks-Ennis), Trae Thilmony (Thompson Falls-Noxon) and Zach Valdez of Colstrip.
Thilmony will be looking to win his third consecutive state championship and was a third-place finish in 2019 away from going for a fourth this weekend.
• As far as the Class C race is concerned, it would be a surprise if the Circle Wildcats didn't win their fifth consecutive state title. The Wildcats have seven wrestlers in attendance, which leads Class C teams.
Tugg Taylor is one of those and heads to state with a 45-3 record and an Eastern B-C title after taking third a year ago. He joins other returning placers for Circle that include 145-pound finalist from last season, Canyon Casterline, and Bryson Bartelson who finished fourth a year ago.
Fort Benton is second among Class C teams with seven. Simms and Chinook are other teams to watch.
• One thing will certainly be different in watching Chinook this time around in the Metra, as long-time head coach Perry Miller will no longer be leading the charge.
Miller, who led Chinook to seven state championships in 10 years, with the last coming in 2016, was replaced after his retirement by four-time state champion Ben Stroh, who also won an NAIA national champion while wrestling at MSU-Northern.
• The Western divisional champions were: Brayden Linville, TF; Cole Rogers, TF; Dayton Brown, Jef; Dayne Sullivan, Sim; Alex Wahl, CB; David Schulze, P-HS; Trae Thilmony, TF; Eli Ratliff, TF; Miles Hoerauf, Whi; Brady Armstrong, Jef; Austin Vanek, CB; Johnny Fehr, Eur; Caden Crowell, Cas;
• The Eastern divisional champions were: Baylor Burton, Huntley Project; Jake Kuka, Gla; 120: Riley Davis, Baker; 126: Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; Tugg Taylor, Cir; Tyler Niles, She; Brady Ellison, C-A-PC; Canyon Casterline, Cir; Zach Valdez, Colstrip; Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Camryn Mears, Malta; Brock Hanford, Fort Benton; Mason Garfield, Wolf Point.
• On Saturday, action begins with the semifinal and consolation quarterfinals at 9:30 a.m. and the parade of finalists is scheduled for 4 p.m. Championship matches will begin at the 205-pound weight class Saturday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.