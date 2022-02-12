BILLINGS — Entering the Class B-C state wrestling tournament, Huntley Project was on a mission.
The Red Devils were the two-time runner-up in Class B and determined to change that and in the return to the Metra, they washed away two years of disappointment and crowned two state champions (Gavin Nedens, Cooper Lane) on their way to the Class B state title.
Huntley Project finished with 192 points, 79 more than second-place Cut Bank. Jefferson finished third with 112.5.
"I'm very proud of our team," Huntley Project head coach Tim Kaczmarek said. "We had a lot of young guys on our team and they did a good job of leading them and that's a reflection of their character and who they are. They took control and I was lucky enough to watch them work."
When Gavin Gavin Nedens wrestled in the 120-pound final, plenty of eyes were watching him work as Nedens and Riley Davis of Baker battled to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation.
After a scoreless overtime period, Nedens was able to escape from the bottom. Then, he was able to prevent Davis from escaping, which earned him the 2-1 overtime win and his second state championship.
"It feels amazing and there is nothing like it," Nedens, a junior, said of being a two-time champion. "I am just thankful for my coaches and my teammates that were here with me. I'm just so happy to be part of this team and to share this (team championship) will them."
Just minutes after Nedens won his second state title, his teammate, Cooper Lane, another returning champion for the Red Devils, captured his second state championship thanks to a pin of Langdon Smith in 3:15.
"It feels pretty good," Lane said. "The whole team came together to get it done."
Nearly every wrestler on the team scored points at the state tournament and when it was finalized, Project wound up with eight total on the podium and six in the top three. The other six placers were Wylee Lindeen (2nd, 170), Baylor Burton (3rd, 103), Garrett Sholley (3rd, 160), William Loveridge (3rd, 182) Stran Selman (3rd, 205) and Grady Schmidt (6th, 145).
On its way to taking second place in the Class B race, Cut Bank put six wrestlers on the podium and would have finished third if not for a pin from Austin Vanek in the 182-pound final which earned him his second consecutive state title.
Jefferson also placed six and wound up with three top-three finishers. It wasn't enough to win the title but did get the Panthers a third-place trophy to take home.
In the Class C competition, Circle was the heavy favorite and despite a more competitive race than expected after day one at the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament, the Wildcats took control on Saturday, crowning two state champions on their way to a fifth consecutive Class C state title.
While winning state titles might feel routine for the Wildcats, Saturday was anything but a normal outing.
Tugg Taylor, a three-time state placer and son of head coach Ty Taylor, was finally able to capture his first state championship, as a senior, thanks to a 2-1 decision over Cooper Cooks of Columbus/Absarokee/Park City.
"It's the perfect way to end my career," Tugg Taylor said. "I had to leave everything out there on the mat and I did."
Taylor also talked about the opportunity to celebrate his own state title, along with yet another team championship.
"We have won the state title multiple times," he said. "And that always feels good but since I have come up short on the individual side multiple times, it feels great getting two of them (team and individual championships).
Watching from the coaches seat, Ty Taylor was right there as his son achieved his dream.
"I had the best seat in the house," Taylor said of his son's win. "My thoughts are still swimming, but it was great to see my son win and then his best friend turns around and wins at 152. It's been a great ride. A great, beautiful, ride and I wouldn't change it for the world."
Like Tugg Taylor, Canyon Casterline was seeking his first state title and with a 12-5 decision over Eli Ratliff of Thompson Falls, he got it. The two-time finalist now has three top-3 finishes to his credit, as well as being part of another team title.
"It feels pretty good," Casterline said. "I worked really hard for that."
Hard work pays off and it showed for Circle which placed four wrestlers as Jaron Taylor (3rd, 152) and Bryson Bartelson (4th, 138) also played key roles in the Wildcats' fifth consecutive state championship.
While the team championships were won by Project and Circle, there were a slew of other significant championships won Saturday night in B-C highlighted by Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls who notched three pins, including one over Brady Ellison of Columbus/Absarokee/Park City to win his third individual state championship.
"It feels good," Thilmony said. "I have a great support system at home with my family and my friends in Thompson Falls. We brought four wrestlers to state and all four were in the second day. That has to tell you something about our room."
And even though he was hoping to be a four-time champion when he started his high school career, he lost in the semifinals as a freshman, which means he'll have to settle for three in a row.
"I can't quite comprehend it," he said. "I don't think it's going to kick in for a while. I'm still waiting for my first one to kick in. The mission wasn't quite accomplished. I always dreamed of winning four but I came back after my freshman year and did the next-best thing."
Zach Valdez of Colstrip (160) and Brayden Linville of Three Forks (113) joined Vanek, Dedens and Lane in successfully defending their state championships.
The other state champions were Cole Rogers of Three Forks (103), David Schulze of Hot Springs (138), Tyler Schoen of Chinook (170), Kyler Hallock of Glasgow (205) and Brock Hanford of Fort Benton (285).
Schulze, Hallock and Hanford were all first-time champions as seniors and the win was particularly satisfying for Hallock, who rebounded from a loss in the championship round a year ago, to end his career on the highest of high notes.
"It felt amazing," he said. "It's the best feeling in the world. I have worked so far for the last 15 years and there is nothing I have wanted to accomplish more in my entire life."
Glasgow, the two-time defending Class B state champion finished fourth with 100 points.
