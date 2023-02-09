BILLINGS — Huntley Project comes into the State B-C boys wrestling tournament beginning Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark as one of the favorites for the Class B crown.
The Red Devils, the defending champions, won the Eastern B-C Divisional with 331 points. Perennial-power Glasgow was second with 188 points and another heavyweight of the classification, Colstrip, was third with 156 points.
The Red Devils qualified all 16 of their entrants at divisionals on to the state tournament. The Red Devils went 18-2 in duals this year and won the Huntley Project Duals, the Cowboy Invitational, the Class B-C Duals, and the divisionals. Project beat Three Forks, the runaway winner at the Western B-C divisional, 54-21 in the championship match of the Class B-C Duals.
“We are just resilient and keep working hard every day and work hard in matches,” said Project coach Tim Kaczmarek. “They don’t get down on themselves and are very good about picking each other up and continuing on no matter what happens.”
Project features six seniors, who are all on the state team.
Past state placers for Project (with the weight listed as their state-qualifying weight) include: 103, sophomore Baylor Burton, 2022 3rd; 120, senior Gavin Nedens, 2020 2nd, 2021 1st, 2022 1st; 132, senior Cooper Lane, 2020 5th, 2021 1st, 2022 1st; 152, sophomore Grady Schmidt, 2022 6th; 160, senior Wylee Lindeen, 2020 4th, 2021 2nd, 2022 2nd; 170, and senior Garrett Sholley, 2021 4th, 2022 3rd.
“Three Forks has a tough team, too,” said Kaczmarek. “It will be kind of like every other classification this year. It will be a battle. The kids need to win some matches they aren’t supposed to and try to separate ourselves a little bit.”
Three Forks enters with momentum
Three Forks won its first divisional wrestling title since the program was reinstated six years ago coach Nye Howey said.
The Wolves outdistanced Eureka 335-236 for first at the Western B-C meet. Whitehall was third with 230 points and Jefferson fourth with 211.
The Wolves, who Howey has guided since the program was brought back, qualified 12 for state.
Howey acknowledged that Project is the favorite entering the tourney, but if the Wolves take care of their own business they could walk away from Metra with the championship.
“It will be pretty tough to beat Huntley. They are pretty tough,” he said. “They qualified 16 and they are tough.
“We have just been talking to our kids that if the state team title falls to us, that is great. We are not actively pursuing that. We are trying to get the best out of each kid. If we do that and get some kids to the championship round, that title will come if it is meant to be. We are just trying to do what we can individually for these kids and focus on that.”
Senior Brayden Linville, who placed second at the Western B-C divisional to Timothy Schmidt of Eureka at 113 pounds, is a two-time state champion.
Junior Cole Rogers, who was first at divisionals at 120 pounds, was a 2022 state B-C champion for Three Forks.
The Wolves have two other state placers, Howey said. Senior Dylan Kamps, the divisional titlist at 145 pounds, placed third at state last year and senior Levi Wagner, also a divisional titlist at 138 pounds, was fourth at state in 2021.
Three Forks was third at the state tournament in 2021 in Shelby.
“It felt really good to win divisionals,” said Howey. “That divisional title, we were focusing more on the individuals. We’ve always kind of done that. We have been a small program the last five years and this year we came out with 20-some kids on the team, but things kind of swayed. We kept the individual mentality for the kids and do what is best for the kids to get their individual titles and that is how we kept things and that is how we ended up with a divisional title is to keep kids in the best spot they can be and do what they can do.”
Glasgow ‘looking for hardware’
The Scotties, who won their two most recent State B titles in 2020 and 2021, qualified 11 wrestlers for the state tourney, including three eighth-graders and two freshmen.
“Obviously we are going in there looking for hardware,” said Glasgow ninth-season coach Jory Casterline. “I think, obviously, Huntley is the No. 1 team and nobody is catching them and I think Three Forks is probably the solid two and I think it will be a close battle for third, whether we get there or not, time will tell, but that is our goal.”
The Scotties are looking forward to the opportunity to compete at the Metra.
“I’m excited to go and go wrestle,” said Casterline. “I like the squad we’ve got and I like where we are sitting and I want to go wrestle.”
Eureka also feels it is in the hunt for a trophy
Eureka, the State B titlist in 2017, qualified 10 wrestlers for the tourney.
The Lions believe they are in the battle for third place with Glasgow, Colstrip (8 qualifiers), Whitehall (9), Jefferson (9) and Cut Bank (7).
“We are going to be hoping to look for that top-three spot,” said Eureka 19th-year coach Danny Lemer. “I think 1 and 2 are covered. I don’t think we have the depth for that. I think No. 3 is open. The squad we have, I feel we can contend for that.”
The Lions have one state placer back in Blake Lancaster, who was fifth last season at 103 pounds. Lancaster was third at divisonals at 113 pounds. He is a cousin with Timothy Schmidt, the 113-pound divisional champ for Eureka.
“They are excited,” said Lemer. “A lot of them, it’s their first time. There will be a lot of nerves for us. We’ll have to coach them through that and get them able to do their job and go out and wrestle.”
Class C race
Circle is the five-time defending State C champion. The Wildcats were ranked fourth in the last Class C team poll and finished 16th as a team at the Eastern B-C divisional.
Superior, the top-ranked squad in the final Class C team poll, finished 10th at the Western B-C.
Fort Benton, ranked second in the last C boys team poll, was fourth at the Eastern B-C.
Individual divisional titlists
The Eastern B-C individual champions were: 103, Baylor Burton, Huntley Project; 113, Trevor O’Hara, Fort Benton; 120, Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; 126, Derek Lachenmeier, Huntley Project; 132, Riley Davis, Baker; 138, Khye Gamas, Glasgow; 145, Tyler Niles, Shepherd; 152, Zach Cox, Colstrip; 160, Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project; 170, Mason Donaldson, Glasgow; 182, Tyler Schoen, Chinook; 205, Spencer Gibbs, Malta; 285, Gunnar Oblander, Huntley Project.
The Western B-C individual champions were: 103, Brummie Boggus, Three Forks; 113, Timothy Schmidt, Eureka; 120, Cole Rogers, Three Forks; 126, Decker Milender, Superior; 132, John Waterbury, Plains-Hot Springs; 138, Levi Wagner, Three Forks; 145, Dylan Kamps, Three Forks; 152, John Armstrong, Jefferson; 160, Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls-Noxon; 170, Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; 182, Brady Armstrong, Jefferson; 205, Leo Scafani, Whitehall; 285, Chandon Vulles, Superior.
Notes
Wrestling begins at 10:20 a.m. with the first round on Friday and the last round of the day will begin at approximately 6 p.m. The semifinal and consolation quarterfinal matches begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and the finals will begin at approximately 4 p.m. … The championship round will start at the 100-/103-pound weight class. … Results will be posted live on trackwrestling.com … The tourney can be streamed on the subscription-based NFHS Network, which can be accessed through the Montana High School Association’s home page (mhsa.org).
