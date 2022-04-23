State champion Hania Halverson of Kalispell Flathead has signed a letter of intent to join the women's wrestling program at Colorado Mesa University next season.
Halverson compiled a 31-1 record last season and pinned her way to a state championship at 120 pounds. She also won the Quick-Pin Award at state.
"Hania has a tremendous work ethic and is utterly tenacious in pursuit of being a successful wrestler at the next level," Flathead coach Jeff Thompson said in an email to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "I have no doubt that she will be successful as a collegiate athlete.
"I can't wait to see what's in store for her future."
Colorado Mesa placed fifth at the 2022 NCWWC national women's collegiate championships.
Halverson has been a team member of the past two state championship girls wrestling teams at Flathead.
Halverson is the sixth Flathead wrestler to sign this year to compete at the collegiate level.
