 JOHN LETASKY, 406mtsports.com

BILLINGS — Dan Valdez is stepping down as the Colstrip wrestling coach after having served as head coach for five seasons.

Valdez, who succeeded Codey Currier in September 2018 after Currier resigned to coach the Big Game Wrestling Club in Belgrade that July, led Colstrip to a State B title in his first season.

