Overall, Valdez was a coach in the Colstrip program for 19 seasons. He started as a volunteer coach at Colstrip during the 2004-05 season under then-coach Ryan Reid and later became an official part of the staff when Currier was hired.
As an assistant coach, Valdez was a part of state championship Colts teams in 2014, 2016, and 2018 in addition to the state championship squad in his first season as head coach in 2019.
“It was awesome. We’ve had all these teams and it’s been a privilege to be a part of it,” Valdez said on Saturday at the All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. “It’s been fun. I wouldn’t change it for anything.”
Another thing that Valdez treasures about wrestling is the friendships he’s gained, saying, “wrestling is a small community. It’s a great thing to be a part of.”
Zach Valdez captured two state B-C championships at Colstrip and is a redshirt freshman for the Lights.
“My son is a wrestler at Northern and I want to go and watch him and follow him around,” said Valdez.
One of things Valdez really looked forward to every season with the Colts was the state tourney at the Metra.
“This state tournament, I always call my favorite holiday of the year,” he said. “This is my favorite. It’s hard to replace. I’ll still be coming to this tournament for sure.”
Now, instead of running a practice or sitting in a chair at the edge of the mat cheering on and instructing Colts wrestlers during matches, Valdez will be in the stands at a collegiate competition cheering on his son and his MSU-Northern Lights teammates. It’s something Valdez is looking forward to, although he joked, “I’ll have to learn to be a better spectator.”
“I went to a couple (Northern wrestling duals) this year,” said Valdez. “Being he (Zach) was a redshirt; he didn’t wrestle too much but next year everywhere he is going, I’ll be going. Instead of high school, I’ll be at college events.”
