BILLINGS — Colstrip senior three-time State B-C champion Rylin Burns has signed a letter-of-intent to wrestle at Montana State-Northern.
Burns captured the state title at 182 pounds this year in Shelby. It was the third straight time he ended the season as champion.
Last year, Burns was the 160-pound titlist. In 2019, Burns was the classification’s 145-pound champ and as a freshman he was fourth at 132 pounds.
"He is a hard-worker and a great student. He should do well at Northern," Colstrip coach Dan Valdez texted to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "Rylin is quiet, but he is super competitive and a great all-around athlete. He will be an asset to that team."
