DES MOINES, Iowa — Cooper Birdwell (132) and Orion Thivierge (170) of Team Montana Grizzlies both wrestled to 7-0 records at the AAU JR/SR National Duals here April 2-3.
Liam Swanson (182) and Rylin Burns (195) both were 6-1. Mayson Phipps (285) and Zander Burnison (145) were both 5-2. Aden Graves (152) and Kade Graves (160) each sported marks of 4-3.
Team Montana Grizzlies placed second in its pool with a mark of 4-1, including a bye. In the gold bracket, the squad was 2-1.
William Loveridge (170) wrestled to a 5-2 mark for the Montana Maroon squad. Montana Maroon placed sixth in its pool.
