CORVALLIS — While Saturday's Glyn Brawley wrestling tournament in Corvallis may be the area's main wrestling event this weekend, Friday's mixer between the hosting Blue Devils, Stevensville and Salmon, Idaho proved to be an impressive dress rehearsal.

And Friday's match didn't count any less in the eyes of Corvallis freshman Kiera Davis.

The 103-pound wrestler, one of just a handful of rising stars in Montana's girls' wrestling ranks, was visibly upset after being pinned by Salmon, Idaho's Cooper Williams. She felt like she should have won the match — as did most people in the stands. Davis scored the match's first take down and she quickly added a 3-point near fall to take a 5-0 lead. The near fall looked like a pin, but the whistle never blew.

Williams worked a reversal from there and, to his credit, came back with a pin of his own in the first round's waning seconds.

"He was definitely on his shoulders, I could see it from my point of view," Davis said candidly after the match. "It's tough because you had the kid in the beginning and then you don't get (the win)."

The tough-to-take loss, though, very likely will serve as a teaching moment for the young wrestler — especially with Davis' dad as Corvallis' head coach.

"It is what it is and you still have to finish every match, you can't just go 'oh man,' coach Matt Davis said. "That's something she's gotta learn and she will. This is only her second year (wrestling).

"She's very aggressive with everything she does. She was one of our varsity girl soccer players. She's very adamant about everything she does, so I know it wasn't going to take her long (to do well), and she's gonna excel."

***

Another freshman with a high ceiling is Stevensville's Sahkaia Wehr. The big-bodied underclassman won his one and only match of the night against Salmon's Tyler Fitte in the 182-pound weight class.

Wehr, who also started at quarterback every game in the fall for the Yellowjacket football team, won with a first-round pin in the final second after controlling most of the match.

"At the beginning, I went out slow because I'm more of a defensive wrestler. I like when somebody first tries to shoot on me and then I can work with that," Wehr explained. "He didn't do anything, though, so I just had to throw him and it worked out. Then I was on top most of the match (from there)."

Stevensville's first-year varsity coach Jon Foster explained how the overpowering win could very well be something to expect going forward from the young wrestler.

"Sahkaia is just a super gifted athlete and wrestler. He's a joy to coach, he wrestles hard, and yeah, he's a defensive wrestler, but he can be an offensive wrestler when he wants to be as well," Foster said.

***

In a 152-pound match, Corvallis' Ethan Chavez turned on the offense just a little too late in one of the most exciting and more evenly contested matches on Friday. Chavez, who trailed Salmon's Cole LaMoure 12-7 midway through the match's third and final round, scored a late take down to pull within three points, 12-9. A 3-point near fall would have forced overtime and a chance for a sudden-victory win.

But the clock ran out on Chavez's comeback attempt.

"He had the middle hooked up, he was right there but just didn't quite do it," coach Davis said. "It was a great match and we can win that match."

There was plenty more opportunity Saturday at the Glyn Brawley.

Results from the Glyn Brawley will be available Sunday at 406mtsports.com.