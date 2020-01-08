The 62nd Annual Cowboy Invitational Wrestling Tournament is Friday and Saturday in Miles City at Custer County District High School.
Action in the 32-wrestler bracket begins at 9 a.m. on Friday and wrestling will be continuous with the last round of the day scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the varsity meet begins at 10 a.m. with the championship and third-place matches set to begin at 4 p.m. There will also be second-chance (round-robin) matches beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Teams invited to compete are Miles City, Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West, Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood, Hettinger-Scranton (North Dakota), Huntley Project, Glasgow, Moorcroft (Wyoming), Circle, Hardin, Cody (Wyoming), Shepherd, Worland (Wyoming), Glendive, Livingston, Broadus, Alexander (North Dakota), Baker, Forsyth, Bowman (North Dakota), Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, Buffalo (South Dakota), Lemmon (South Dakota), Colstrip, and Red Lodge.
