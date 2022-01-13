Custer County District High School is once again hosting the Cowboy Invitational Wrestling Tournament Friday and Saturday in Miles City.
The event marks the 63rd annual Cowboy.
For the first time, there will be boys and girls divisions. Girls wrestling was offered for the first time by the Montana High School Association last season, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic regular-season matches were either duals or mixers.
Teams participating in the Cowboy include the host school, Baker, Billings Central, Broadus, Circle, Cody, Colstrip, Custer, Glendive, Lewistown, Forsyth, Glasgow, Hardin, Hettinger (North Dakota), Huntley Project, Lockwood, Malta, Moorcroft (Wyoming), Livingston-Big Timber, Red Lodge, Sidney JV and White Sulphur Springs.
Miles City is ranked seventh, Lewistown eighth and Livingston-Big Timber ninth in the most recent boys Class A Coaches Poll.
In the Class B boys Coaches Poll, Project is ranked first, two-time reigning State B champion Glasgow is third, and Colstrip is 10th.
Circle, the four-time defending State C titlist, tops the rankings in boys Class C poll.
Admission to the Cowboy is $18 for an all-session adult, $12 for an all-session student, $10 for Friday only adult, $6 for Friday only student, $8 for Saturday only adult and $6 for Saturday only student.
