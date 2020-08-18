BILLINGS — Lewistown’s Cooper Birdwell is looking forward to being an Oklahoma State Cowboy.
The standout wrestler — Birdwell will be aiming for his fourth State A title during the 2020-21 high school season — committed to the OSU wrestling team on Monday morning.
“Their program speaks for themselves and they have a pretty amazing group of coaches and a pretty amazing practice room and campus,” said Birdwell of the 34-time national champions.
Birdwell posted the news on Twitter on Tuesday, saying, "I’m excited to announce my commitment to wrestle and enroll at Oklahoma State University. Huge thank you to my coaches, family, and everyone else who has supported me."
The tradition of excellent the Cowboys have established is one of the things that attracted Birdwell to Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma State is coached by John Smith, who has coached the Cowboys to five national championships.
“The coaches and just the tradition the program has had,” Birdwell said, saying he also had communications with Wyoming and Missouri. “It’s a really good program and has won a lot of national titles as a team and is good at developing kids. I want to put myself at a place where I think I can excel and I think I can excel at Oklahoma State.”
As he enters his senior year just hoping to compete and fight his way atop the podium with a fourth straight state championship, making the decision to wrestle for the Cowboys may help while on the mat. When he is tangling with an opponent, Birdwell won't be thinking about where he is going to compete in college and will be focused on the match.
In addition to normal concerns entering a season, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic there is the possibility questions will surround the winter sports seasons much like they have during the spring, summer and fall.
“His senior year, depending on what goes on with this whole COVID stuff, but hopefully we get a wrestling season and if we do he can be a little more relaxed and go do his thing being he’s already made his decision where he is going,” said Eagles coach Brendon DeCock.
I’m excited to announce my commitment to wrestle and enroll at Oklahoma State University. Huge thank you to my coaches, family, and everyone else who has supported me. 🤠#GoPokes #okstate #glorytoGod https://t.co/hSgTq7WcUa— cooper birdwell (@BirdwellCooper) August 17, 2020
Birdwell said he has not visited the campus in Stillwater, Oklahoma, because of the virus, but does hope to “visit once stuff opens up.”
For this year, Birdwell is going to prepare like it's a normal season. Birdwell said he did go to a dual tournament in South Dakota with the Billings Senior dual team this summer. He also competed in freestyle, Greco-Roman and folkstyle tourneys in Utah.
This year, Birdwell said he will compete at either 126 or 132 pounds.
“I mean, you just kind of have to prepare for it like it’s going to happen,” he said of his senior year. “I hope we have a full season, but nobody knows what is going to happen. I hope we at least have a state and divisionals. I have to prepare like I do every year and just wrestle hard.”
Birdwell defeated Frenchtown's Jake Bibler 15-2 for the State A 126-pound crown this past February at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Bibler was aiming for his fourth state title.
In 2019, Birdwell won the 126-pound Class A crown. He was the 113-pound titlist in 2018.
Overall, Birdwell is 134-0 in his career, including 49-0 last season. Winning four consecutive championships has been a goal of Birdwell’s for a long time, but he said he won’t get caught in the moment and will remain focused.
“I’ve been thinking about that since my freshman year,” Birdwell said. “I have to train like that’s my goal and not get too caught up with it, but just train for it.”
DeCock said committing to the Cowboys is just another in a long line of accomplishments for Birdwell.
“He came over and let me know he made his decision and we are all real proud of him,” DeCock said. “It is another step in his process. He has pretty big goals and ambitions and it is another step towards that.
"Doing what he has done in high school has been a goal of his and going undefeated is icing on the cake so far, and now he’s committing to Oklahoma State. His biggest goal is to become a D-I All-American and I have no doubt that he can get there.”
Chance McLane of Bozeman is also on the Oklahoma State wrestling roster. McLane won three State AA titles for the Hawks before graduating in 2019.
“I’ve talked to him about it and everything he’s said has been positive and he hasn’t said a negative thing about their program,” Birdwell said. “He loves everything about it and gave me a really good report.”
Birdwell’s older brother, Caleb, is a redshirt sophomore for the Campbell University wrestling team. Caleb is a 133-pounder for the Camels.
Caleb Birdwell went back to Campbell's Buies Creek, North Carolina, campus last week. While the two brothers were practicing this summer, Caleb told Cooper there isn’t a secret that will prepare him for taking the next step, but that hard work and practice are critical.
“It’s a whole different animal from high school more or less,” Birdwell said his brother told him. “But he loves it. It’s a lot harder than high school.”
So, while Birdwell is eager to start his collegiate career, he has hopes to compete this season and he knows the work is just starting — something he looks forward to.
