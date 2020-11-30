HELENA -- This upcoming weekend would have normally kicked off the local Class AA school’s latest wrestling season with the 16th annual Capital City Duals. But as we all are more than painfully aware, things around the world have been far from normal these past eight or nine months.
Since “rasslin’” has been postponed until after the first year due to the COVID pandemic, Replays takes the opportunity to revisit the very first Capital City Duals meet.
Fifteen years ago, the inaugural event took place in the Bears’ Den at Capital High, and both local mat teams were able to start their 2005 seasons with a few wins.
Butte High went 4-0 to beat Missoula Big Sky (2-2) for the tourney championship, while Capital finished third with a 3-1 mark and Helena High wound up in sixth place at 2-2. Anaconda placed fourth, Dillon took fifth and Missoula Hellgate came in seventh. An eighth team composed of extra wrestlers from each school competed as the Renegades, and finished eighth.
“It was a good start,” first-year Capital High coach James Sheridan told IR reporter Kevin “Shives” Shively. “I was really pleased with the senior leadership and we’re just hoping to get better every day.”
Capital beat Hellgate 54-20 and Big Sky 39-36, lost to the Bulldogs 71-15, and then edged Class A Anaconda 48-42 in the consolation finals for their third-place showing. The close win over the Copperheads was something CHS had been seeking for a while.
“We haven’t beat Anaconda in four or five years,” said Sheridan, a state champ for his alma mater before serving as a longtime Bru-crew assistant. “So that was a nice way to start the season. They’re a tough team.”
Both sophomore Kallen Kleinschmidt, at 112 pounds, and senior Joel Nay, at 171, finished the day undefeated for the Bruins.
In the Anaconda match, Nay pinned Kyle Martz in 54 seconds for his fourth staple of the day. Martz was a distant relative of Montana Gov. Judy Martz. Kleinschmidt – who placed runner-up at 105 the year before as a freshman – received a bye versus the Copperheads, but he opened the season with three pins, including a quick stick on Hellgate’s Colin Barnier in the first round for a nine-second pin.
Kallen’s older brother Jarrod Kleinschmidt went 3-1 at 160 on the day.
“We have a few wrestlers that have gotten a late start because the football season went so long,” Sheridan said. “About 50% of our varsity squad was on the team so we’re a little behind but they’ve been working hard and are starting to do pretty well.”
Helena High’s matmen were shaded by the Eagles 43-39, beat MH 46-36 and the Renegades 57-30, and lost to Class A Dillon 48-30 in the fifth-place tilt.
“We got a couple of wins, but we still have a lot of work to do,” HHS skipper Marty Kloker said.
Returning all-state junior Ryan Fetherston spearheaded the Bengals, with three first-period pins in a total of two minutes, five seconds, and a bye, at 189 pounds. Fetherston grassed the Knight’s Seth McCracken and Jesse Richmond of Beaverhead, in 27 and 28 seconds, respectively.
“Ryan’s one of the best wrestlers in the state,” Kloker, a former Anaconda grappler and Carroll College footballer, said. “He did a nice job.”
Red-and-white teammates Brad Boettcher (3 pins) at 112 and heavyweight Jack Patera (2 byes, pin) both went 3-1.
Butte captured the title 69-15 over MBS, sparked by an 11-second throw by heavyweight Corey Tallon’s 11-second throw, and a 26-second pin by Beau Baltezar at 171.
At the 2006 state mat tournament in Billings, Butte brought home the third-place trophy while Capital took fifth and the Bengals came in 11th. The brown-and-gold tallied school records of 162 points and six third-place finishers, including Kleinschmidt (112), the late Colby Hurt (119), Jarrod (160), Joel Nay (171), Colton Sherley (189) and Jack Scott (215). Heavyweight Jeff Mahana, present Bruin coach, and Curtis Gardner (152), placed fifth and sixth.
Fetherston capped off the season with the first of his two State championships, finishing at 34-3 and claiming the AA tourney’s Quick Pin trophy, stapling all four opponents in 8:13. HHS teammate Nico Guymon finished sixth at 105.
Kallen Kleinschmidt (120-36) and Fetherston (114-28, tie with Jade Fetters) finished their prep mat careers as their respective school’s all-time wins leaders.
Eleven years and 100 pounds later, Kleinschmidt beefed up to 213 pounds and qualified for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Freestyle Wrestling Trials. And Fetherston went on to an all-Big Sky Conference grid career at defensive end for the University of Montana, wearing the Grizzlies' prestigious No. 37 jersey.
