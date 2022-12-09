BUTTE – Wrestling fans, rejoice. Teams from all across the state opened their season on Friday at the 34th annual Mining City Duals Jim Street Classic.
There was a palpable energy in the gymnasium of Butte High School as the lead up to the season is finally over.
“The city of Butte is a wrestling community, and this event is like a christening to the season” Butte head coach Cory Johnston said. “Everybody shows up and our student body loves it, it’s kind of like a holiday, and it means we’re back.”
The 24 teams at the event were split into six pools and each had three matches. The top two teams from each pool moved on to the championship bracket, while the rest will compete in the consolation bracket.
Butte entered both its varsity and JV rosters. The varsity went a perfect 3-0 with decisive victories over Missoula Hellgate, Bozeman Gallatin and Billings Skyview. The JV team rebounded from its first two losses to Belgrade and Greats Falls with a 54-24 win over Missoula Sentinel. Butte varsity will wrestle the winner of Great Falls and Billings Senior in the championship bracket and JV will be in the consolation bracket.
Kalispell Flathead is the defending champion of the tournament and picked up right where they left off, winning all three matches in dominant fashion. They finished first in Pool 1, with Great Falls CMR finishing in second.
“It’s exciting to get back on the mat and see where our guys are at this point,” Flathead head coach Jeff Thompson said. “We’re getting some jitters out and figuring out what we need to work on the next couple week.”
As for expectations for a repeat, Thompson is more focused on seeing his team improve at this point of the season.
“Our goal is to always compete. Of course you always want to win, but especially early in the year that’s not our focus. We just want to keep getting better,” Thompson said.
Many coaches feel the same way, and are using this tournament as an early-season barometer to see where their team is at.
“These kids put a lot of work in over the summer, so it’s nice to see them test their skills, see what they learned and finally be able to compete,” Billings Skyview head coach Jon Verlanic said.
Skyview finished second in Pool 3 behind Butte, with wins over Missoula Hellgate and Gallatin, and a loss to Butte.
“We’re super excited to be at this event, some of the best teams in the state are here so we’re excited to see how we stack up,” Helena Capital head coach Sean Graham said.
Capital went 1-2 on the day and will compete in the consolation bracket on Saturday. A 36-34 defeat against Ronan in their first match was the difference between second and third place in their respective pool.
Ronan finished second in Pool 5 behind South Fremont (ID), the lone out-of-state team at the tournament.
Out of Pool 2, Billings West finished first, with Frenchtown right behind in second. Glacier took first place in Pool 4 after defeating Billings Senior, who placed second, in their final match of the day.
Great Falls and Belgrade squared off in their final match of the day with first place in Pool 6 on the line. In a 43-28 match, Great Falls clinched first place with both teams advancing to the championship bracket.
"It was a good day, it's great to be here competing against the top teams in the state," Great Falls head coach Luis Carranza said.
The championship bracket will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with the consolations starting at 11:30 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.