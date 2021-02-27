The Sidney Eagles won their 24th divisional crown on Saturday as the two-day Eastern A wrapped up at the Sidney High School gym.

The three-time defending State A wrestling champion Eagles were top-ranked in the most recent Class A Coaches Poll.

On Saturday, Sidney finished with 387.5 points, while No. 4 Laurel was second with 225 points and No. 3 Lewistown third with 213 points. No. 6 Miles City was fourth with 208 and No. 5 Havre fifth with 113.5.

The divisional champions were: 103, Gordon Knapp, Sidney; 113, Owen Lonski, Sidney; 120, Mick Chagnon, Havre; 126, Zander Dean, Sidney; 132, Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown; 138, Jordan Darby, Sidney; 145, Damian Leidholt, Miles City; 152, Aden Graves, Sidney; 160, Kade Graves, Sidney; 170, Dylan Lutz, Sidney; 182, Easton Hopes, Sidney; 205, Riley Waters, Sidney; 285, Brodey Skogen, Sidney.

Birdwell is seeking to join the Montana four-time state champions club.

The State A wrestling meet is at Miles City, March 5-6.

Frenchtown is Western A champ

Second-ranked Frenchtown claimed the Western A divisional title at Libby on Saturday.

The Broncs finished with 297.5 points. No. 7 Columbia Falls was second with 205 points and No. 10 Libby was third with 194.

The individual champions were: 103, Landen Stewart, Frenchtown; 113, Nathan Sproul, Whitefish; 120, Eli Warner, Frenchtown; 126, Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls; 132, Quenton Campos, Browning; 138, Jason Davis, Corvallis; 145, Isiah Roth, Columbia Falls; 152, Cody Crace, Libby; 160, Lucas Thacker, Columbia Falls; 170, Noah Rausch, Frenchtown; 182, Canyon Shope, Frenchtown; 205, Brendyn Whiteman, Browning; 285, Aydan Williamson, Libby.

Project wins first Eastern B-C super divisional

Huntley Project claimed the first Eastern B-C super divisional title on Saturday at the Glasgow High School gym.

The Red Devils edged defending state champion Glasgow 260-255.5 in the 19-team tournament. 

Glasgow won last year's state title, 154-134 over Project. 

Circle, which finished fifth overall in the B-C at last year’s state tourney and won the Class C team title for the third straight season, finished third at the divisional with 115. Cosltrip was fourth with 111 and Columbus-Absarokee-Park City fifth with 108.

"It was a great tournament. Our guys competed hard and it paid off this weekend," Project coach Tim Kaczmarek told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "We put ourselves in a good spot heading into state next weekend."

It was the first year of the super divisional format in Class B-C which featured four divsionals before condensing into the Eastern and Western divisions this year.

Divisional titlists were: 103, Riley Davis, Baker; 113, Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; 120, Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; 126, Krayle Stormer, Circle; 132, Bryson Bartelson, Circle; 138, Camron Reilly, Forsyth; 145, Brady Ellison, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City; 152, Colten Fast, Glasgow; 160, Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project; 170, Kyler Hallock, Glasgow; 182, Rylin Burns, Colstrip; 205, Dylan Nieskens, Glasgow; 285, Mayson Phipps, Glasgow.

Nieskens claimed the Jug Beck Quick-Pin Award with four pins in 4:26.

The State B-C tournament is in Shelby this coming weekend.

Jefferson squeaks past Whitehall for title

Jefferson won a close battle with Whitehall, 175-169.5, for the Western B-C title in the 24-team super divisional at Cut Bank. 

Cut Bank was third with 148, Fairfield-Augusta fourth with 137.5 and Thompson Falls-Noxon fifth with 136.5.

Winning the first Western B-C super divisional titles were: 103, Brayden Linville, Three Forks-Ennis; 113, Nathan Blodnich, Anaconda; 120, Steven Schubarth, Simms; 126, Kyle Durden, Eureka; 132, Trae Thilmony, Thompson Falls-Noxon; 138, Roper Mycke, Conrad; 145, Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls-Noxon; 152, Dallen Hoover, Whitehall; 160, Coy Cohenour, Three Forks-Ennis; 170, Austin Vanek, Cut Bank; 182, Dane Chojnacky, Thompson Falls-Noxon; 205, Lane Hinderager, Simms; 285, Caden Crowell, Cascade.

At 132 pounds, Thilmony defeated Gunnar Smith of Eureka 12-10 in overtime. Smith is a three-time state champion.

Whitehall was fourth at last year's state meet.

