WORDEN — Perhaps most rewarding for Guy Melby throughout his 36 years as the wrestling coach at Sidney has been to watch lambs turn into lions.
They start them young in the wrestling room in Sidney. Sometimes as young as 4 years old. As time goes on those tots grow up and win state championships and further cement the Eagles’ place as one of the state’s most prolific programs.
Aden Graves is no exception. Graves’ father Ty is a longtime assistant coach at Sidney, and Melby remembers Aden being carted around at events when he was just an infant.
“I can remember his dad bringing him in, and just like my kids, he grew up in the gym. They were in diapers at practice,” Melby said. “I’ve known him since birth. We’ve literally watched him grow up.”
Now a senior at 160 pounds, Graves is on track to win his fourth individual title for Sidney at the state wrestling tournament next month in Billings. If so, he’ll become the third Eagle to complete the four-peat feat. To date, only 37 have done it in state history.
Graves entered Thursday’s quad at Huntley Project with a 40-0 record this season and the No. 1 rankings at 160 in the Class A coaches poll. His career record, added up with the help of previous state tournament postings, was 178-11.
“I like where I’m at. I’m super focused,” Graves said Thursday afternoon while sitting in the foyer of the Project gym. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about the state tournament and everything that leads up to it.”
Graves suffered his first loss of the year on Thursday to Billings West’s Drake Rhodes, a 6-4 decision at 160. Rhodes is one of the top competitors in Class AA, and is set to wrestle at Division I power Iowa beginning next season.
Graves then bumped up for a 170-pound bout with Billings Skyview’s Paolo Salminen and was again beaten by a 6-4 score.
Regardless, Graves’ goals are intact.
His dream of becoming a four-time state champion has resonated since his earliest memories. Sidney’s proud wrestling history and the countless wrestlers that have contributed to 12 team titles has had no small impact.
“We have a board in the hallway, and I know all their names,” Graves said.
In school growing up, when they’d ask ‘What are your goals when you get older?’ Graves wouldn’t hesitate to let everyone know.
“It’s something I’ve been writing down and putting on paper ever since I can remember, to be a four-time champion,” he said. “In class, I’d always put that on there. It’s always been one of my biggest goals.”
“There’s tough kids and nobody’s just going to let me take them down and pin them right away,” Graves said. “There’s still a lot of hard work that still has to go into it. There’s still (three weeks) left that I still have to get better and prepare. It’s not going to be easy.”
Melby said he and the coaches at Sidney could sense that Graves was a candidate to be a four-timer when he was in junior high. Graves’ technique, strength, stamina and mental toughness, Melby said, were the telltale signs.
“When you put all those things together it’s hard to beat an individual,” Melby said.
Melby said Graves is “calm and collected. Never in trouble. He’s always in control of the situation. Doesn’t matter what the score is, his foot’s on the pedal. He’s scoring points and trying to do what’s best for Sidney Eagle wrestling. Very unselfish.”
In addition to his individual aim, Graves wants to help Sidney win its fifth consecutive team title and 13th overall, which would put the Eagles one behind the all-time leader in Class A, Havre.
Sidney has four-peated as a team twice — from 2003-06 and again from 2018-21 — but has never ran off five in a row.
“I’m more worried about where the team is at and where some of the young guys are at. We’re not going to run away with it this year, so they have to be focused and ready to wrestle right away. We’re getting those guys prepared,” Graves said.
“I knew coming in I was probably going to be a captain and I was going to have to lead. It was the first thing that came to my head. I knew who was going to what weight and what kids needed to work on and do over the summer and stuff like that. It’s very attainable, and it was definitely one of my biggest goals for this year, to win five in a row, because Sidney hasn’t done that yet.”
