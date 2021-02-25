BILLINGS — A return to tournament-style wrestling is on tap on Friday and Saturday as divisionals will be held in Class A and Class B-C.
In Class AA, the Eastern and Western seeding tournaments won’t be held in an effort to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Class AA wrestlers will be seeded into the state meet at Kalispell Flathead High School March 5-6.
In another big change this year, however one that is non-virus related, Class B-C is now comprised of two divisions — East and West. Previously, there had been four divisions and thus four divisionals — the Eastern, Western, Southern and Northern.
The Eastern B-C divisional is at Glasgow and the Western B-C is at Cut Bank.
The Eastern A divisional is at Sidney and the Western A at Frenchtown.
Eastern A
Sidney, which won the divisional last year and has 23 divisional titles to its credit under coach Guy Melby, is excited to host the event. The three-time defending State A champions is top-ranked in the most recent Coaches Poll.
The other teams competing in the divisional are No. 3 Lewistown, No. 4 Laurel, No. 5 Havre, No. 6 Miles City, No. 9 Livingston-Big Timber, Glendive, Billings Central, East Helena, Hardin, and Lockwood.
“It should be fun, we are looking forward to it,” said Sidney coach Guy Melby.
Action will be held on two mats and the tourney starts at 9 a.m. at the Sidney High gym on both Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, there will be two sessions: 103 pounds to 145 pounds in the morning and 152 to 285 in the afternoon.
The semifinals will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the placing rounds begin at 1:30 p.m. and the championship and third-place matches at 3 p.m.
The Eagles finished 26-0 in duals. While Sidney was dominant in the team vs. team dual competitions that made up the season, along with some mixers, the Eagles are looking forward to a return to a tourney format.
“I like the dual part of things, too, but there is something about a tournament where you get to wrestle all sorts of different guys,” Melby said. “We were limited to two matches a day, and now there is a possibility of three or four. You are still doing the team thing and keeping team scores, but it’s now a little more individual where a dual is more of a team thing.”
Tourney scoring will be available on trackwrestling.com and the event will be streamed on the NFHS Network. Each wrestler is allowed four spectators.
The State A wrestling meet is at Miles City, March 5-6.
Eastern B-C
The defending state champion Scotties will host the first Eastern B-C super divisional with action starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday on two mats.
The first session is for weight classes 103-152 and will start the day. The second session, for weight classes 160-285, will begin at 3:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the semifinal and consolation quarterfinal rounds begin at 10:30 a.m. and wrestling will be continuous, with a short break between rounds to clean mats.
Four fans are allowed per wrestler.
Overall, 19 teams are entered. Those teams are: the host Scotties, Baker, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Chinook, Circle, Colstrip, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, Forsyth, Fort Benton-Big Sandy, Great Falls Central, Harlem, Huntley Project, Malta, Poplar, Broadus, Red Lodge, Shepherd, White Sulphur Springs and Wolf Point.
Project was second at last year’s state tourney, Columbus-Abarokee-Park City seventh, Colstrip ninth and Malta 10th.
Circle was fifth overall in the classification at last year’s state tourney and won the Class C team title for the third straight campaign.
The top eight in each weight class advance to the state tourney, March 5-6 in Shelby.
“I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time,” said Glasgow coach Jory Casterline of the super divisional format. “I think it puts your best wrestlers in the state tournament.
“It’s better for wrestling and the wrestlers.”
There wasn’t a coaches poll in Class B-C this year with action limited to duals and mixers. And while the Scotties were 19-6 in duals, and undefeated against Class B-C, Glasgow is looking forward to the tourney atmosphere.
“We are excited to wrestle, and so excited to wrestle a tournament,” Casterline said. “We are looking forward to tournament action.”
Glasgow has a goal of winning the 14th state wrestling championship in program history when it ventures to Shelby, but the Scotties know they must perform well at divisionals to reach that goal.
“I like where we sit,” Casterline said. “The kids are responding well and have been wrestling tough down the stretch. We are healthy and ready to go.”
Fans can follow the Eastern B-C on trackwrestling.com and the NFHS Network.
