BUTTE — Grapplers and wrestling fans alike flocked to the Butte Civic Center on Friday for the first day of the Mining City Duals. Aside from the state tournament last winter, it marked the first statewide wrestling tournament since the 2019-20 season.
Whether teams have state title hopes or they're just trying to see where they stack up, wrestlers and coaches were delighted to get the blood pumping and compete in front of a lively crowd.
"Well you know for a lot of these kids this is the first actual tournament they've been to besides the state tournament," said Billings Senior coach Josh Beeman. "So really, it's the excitement. Some kids are getting tired a lot quicker than they thought they'd be, and kids are doing a lot better than I thought they would you know, just based off of adrenaline and all that stuff."
Friday's portion of the tournament saw teams compete in their respective pools, with the top-two teams in each pool advancing to Saturday's championship bracket.
Butte put both its JV and varsity teams into the championship bracket. After falling to pool-champion Great Falls 55-15, the JV Bulldogs took care of Missoula Sentinel 52-18 and Helena High 48-24 to secure second place in Pool 4. The Butte varsity team dominated Pool 6 with decisive wins over Missoula Hellgate, Bozeman and Great Falls CMR.
"The kids are wrestling hard," said Butte coach Cory Johnson following a 71-6 victory over Bozeman. "It's nice to be back wrestling and it feels good fans here and a lot of teams here."
CMR took second in Pool 6.
"We're competing really hard," said CMR coach Aaron Jensen. "And like any team this time of year, we have a lot of things to work on. But our attitude and effort right now is outstanding, and we'll just keep building off that right now."
Defending Class AA state champion Kalispell Flathead flexed its muscles by taking first place in Pool 1. The Braves notched wins over Hamilton, Browning and Missoula Big Sky. Big Sky will also wrestle Saturday after defeating Browning and Hamilton to take second in the pool.
"It's the first meet of the year and we've got a long way to go," said Big Sky coach Rick Moreno. "Win lose or draw, I really don't care. It's about putting it out there so we know what to build on going back on Monday. We'll have something to work with. But if you go out there and wrestle scared, we don't know because that's not you. So they're following suit. They're doing good."
Billings West and Kalispell Glacier advance from Pool 2, while Belgrade and Billings Skyview move on from Pool 3. In Pool 5, Havre and Helena Capital also advanced.
Finally, in Pool 7, Billings Senior and Frenchtown finished 1-2 and will wrestle Saturday.
"We've had some quality matches," Beeman said during Senior's 48-24 win over Frenchtown. "We've got a couple things to build off of."
For schools that did not make it out of their pools, the experience was valuable. Experienced wrestlers were able to get the early season jitters out of the way, and some of their greener teammates could see what they need to improve upon moving forward.
"All I wanted my kids to do this weekend is compete," said Helena coach Sam Bogard. "They know that and their wins will come. We've got a few freshmen and lineup, we got some other kids that have never wrestled before in the lineup. So I told them, all I want them to do is just compete. Just go out there, compete every second of every match. We do that and we're just going to get better."
Action will start up again Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Civic Center, with wall-to-wall wrestling with the championship dual slated to start around 6 p.m.
Match-by-match results can be found at trackwrestling.com.
