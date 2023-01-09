BILLINGS — It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Miles City wrestling program.
The Cowboys are the top-rated team in the Class A wrestling poll, and were second at the Hettinger (North Dakota) Classic over the weekend. Sturgis Brown (South Dakota) had 383 points, Miles City tallied 234 and Moorcroft (Wyoming) scored 230.
The Cowgirls were also second in North Dakota as Baker scored 75 points and Miles City 65. Lemmon (South Dakota) and Moorcroft (Wyoming) tied for third with 35 points.
With the pair of second-place showings, Miles City is ready to host the 64th Annual Cowboy Invitational and Second Annual Cowgirl Invitational Friday and Saturday at the Custer County District High School gym.
Action begins at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Teams from five states — Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Nebraska and South Dakota — will be competing at the tourneys.
Including the host Cowboys, boys teams entered are Baker, Billings Central, Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Broadus, Chinook, Circle, Cody (Wyoming), Colstrip, Columbus-Absarokee, Glendive, Forsyth, Gering (Nebraska), Glasgow, Hardin, Hettinger-Scranton (North Dakota), Huntley Project, Killdeer (North Dakota), Lander (Wyoming), Laurel, Livingston, Lockwood, Malta, Miles City, Moorcroft (Wyoming), Red Lodge, Roundup, Shepherd, Sidney, Gillette Thunder Basin (Wyoming), and White Sulphur Springs.
The Cowgirls will be hosting those same girls teams with the inclusion of Belle Fourche (South Dakota), Billings West, and Custer-Hysham.
“I’m happy with it,” said Miles City coach Mike Etchemendy of the field of teams. “We are headed in the right direction.”
Etchemendy, a pharmacist at his own pharmacy in Miles City, is in his sixth year as head coach at Miles City. He was a three-time state champion, wrestling at Miles City from 1981-85. He went on to wrestle at Oklahoma and then Wyoming. And old college teammate of his at Oklahoma was helpful in luring the Gering squad into this year’s Cowboy/Cowgirl.
“One of my old college teammates, he coached there for a while and his son wrestled for them,” Etchemendy said. “When I started coaching, I ended up calling him up and he was giving me some advice of what he had done. He was a non-traditional coach like me. It just kind of happened that way. We kept in touch over the years.”
Preparing for state
Miles City enjoys competing in Hettinger. The tourney is part of an intense few days for the program. The Thursday before the Hettinger Classic, Miles City traveled to Worden for the Huntley Project triangular.
“I love that weekend because we go to Huntley on Thursday and Huntley is always tough and then we come back and get home at 10:30 at night and get up at 5 a.m. and wrestle all day in Hettinger and you can’t stay there and you go to Bowman 50 miles down the road and go back there the next day.
“It’s brutal. We have done it for six years and honestly I think it is part of the reason we’ve turned the program around the last six years. Going to Hettinger has made my guys mentally tough, when little things go wrong they brush it off. And little things always go wrong.”
Etchemendy also believes the Hettinger Classic will help prepare the Cowboys for state Feb. 10-11 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“They get a lot of matches and all those little North Dakota schools are tough,” he said. “There is not an easy match and my guys get five to 10 tough matches. It sets us up for state and helps us peak at the right time and makes us mentally and physically there.”
The Miles City boys have five state placers back in senior Caleb Smith (103 pounds), fourth at 103 last season; junior Isaac Beardsley (132), first at 120 last season; senior Currey Brown (145), second at 138 last season; junior Easton DeJong (182), fourth at 170 last season and junior Holden Meged (285), second at 285 last season.
Meged, the younger brother to 2019 PRCA world champion tie-down roper Haven Meged, has a partial tear of his hamstring but is hoping to be back for the Class A Duals Jan. 20-21 in Lewistown.
Beardsley also missed the tourney in Hettinger as he was “a little banged up.” Etchemendy said Beardsley should be ready to go at the Cowboy.
As for the Cowgirls individual wrestlers, Kya Gilmore – who placed second at 145 at state last year – tore her ACL in the spring. Etchemendy said he was hoping Gilmore is cleared soon, possibly this week, to wrestle. After high school, she will be competing with Simpson College (Iowa).
Ariana Ellison (140-145) was first for Miles City at the Hettinger Classic, while Robin Leidholt (115) was second, Mayse Fox (120) was fifth, Grayle Fox (120) was second, and Story Pawlowski (135) was second.
State tourney goals
Miles City, which finished third at the State A tourney in 2022, has a shot to accomplish some special things this season including winnings its first state championship since 1986. However, the Cowboys are taking a day-to-day approach.
“To do the best we can do with what we’ve got,” said Etchemendy of the boys team’s goals. “If everybody is healthy, the goal will be to win it. If we have some guys out, it will be to do the best we can. You can only control what you can control. This weekend we were without two of our studs and taking second would be the best we could do, especially with Sturgis. I don’t look at second as a bad thing. I’m really happy with that. You set your goals off of you and not your competition.”
As for the Miles City girls, they finished 12th at state last year and were also 12th in the first year of girls wrestling in Montana.
This year there will be divisionals for girls wrestling. While the state qualifiers will wrestle in one classification at state, as far as the team race there will be two classes. Class AA team trophies will be awarded and also team trophies for Class A and B-C.
“They want to bring home a trophy and now that they have separated the AA from the A, B and C with the numbers, I think realistically we have a shot to bring home the trophy,” Etchemendy said of the Cowgirls.
While Etchemendy would be very happy with his boys to win their second tourney of the year this weekend – the Cowboys were triumphant in Glasgow – if they do their best that’s all that matters.
“I love the Cowboy, but I don’t want to peak at the Cowboy,” the coach said. “This is a stepping block to state. I am looking to do good and to propel us forward to the Class A Duals, because that is next.
“We are prepping for state, as much as I love the Cowboy, the main thing is getting ready for state. Yes, I’d love to win the Cowboy, but I can’t remember when the last time the Cowboys won the Cowboy. It’s been a long time.”
