MISSOULA — Izzy Moreno and Rick Moreno were exchanging counter after counter as they put on a wrestling clinic at the end of practice Tuesday at Big Sky.
Izzy, a senior, has made strides against his father in their sparring sessions over the years. Rick, the Eagles head coach, can no longer take him lightly, especially since he saw his son turn a corner last offseason by scoring the first three takedowns in one of their many matches.
As they close out their time together this week, they ended up rolling off one another and breathing heavily at the end of their final round. Their heads were nearly touching as they laid on the navy blue mat looking up at the ceiling of the wrestling room.
“I just couldn’t stop the smile on my face,” Rick said outside in the cafeteria ahead of the state championship meet Friday and Saturday in Billings. “It felt like we laid there 10 minutes because it was at the end of practice.
“I just thought about when he was 6 years old and I didn’t know if he was going to take to it and then each year he progresses more and more and more. I’ve been blessed just to share something so deep, so passionate, the highs and lows with him. I just felt this gratitude. It’s hard to explain. I almost got emotional thinking about it. It’s been awesome.”
Rick isn’t sad that their time together on the mat is almost over. He looks back on it with a fondness of seeing Izzy bloom into a state champion and an NCAA Division I wrestler.
Before that next step, Izzy is chasing his second state title. He’s trying to accomplish that feat at 160 pounds this season after he won the 132-pound crown as a sophomore.
Izzy tries to live in the present moment, but even he thought back to that first state title and winning the Holiday Classic team title as a freshman. It had hit him that this was their final week together as a wrestler-coach pairing at Big Sky.
"I’ve been reflecting on it a lot the last few days and talking to my dad about it too,” he said. “It’s an end of an era really because me and him have been together since I first started wrestling. We’ve been through everything together. It’s kind of bittersweet.”
Izzy’s journey in high school wrestling has been filled with ups and downs. He went from placing fifth at state as a freshman to first as a sophomore to second as a junior.
Those failures to win a state title were both heartbreakers to him, but they helped him learn to harness his losses as fuel to add to his fire. He didn’t have that belief in himself as a freshman, but he’s worked on his mental preparation and continues to refine it through trial and error.
The message Rick has tried to pass on to all wrestlers is to not live in the bubble of wrestling. Life isn’t wrestling, although it can prepare people for life because of the adversity they face on the mat and the hard work that has to be put in to achieve their desired goals.
Izzy is aware that wrestling isn’t life and death. It’s something Rick doesn’t have to preach to him because Izzy has dealt with a real life-and-death situation since he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 11 years old. That put things in perspective for him.
“Izzy is the type of person who doesn’t need somebody chirping in his ear,” Rick said. “He knows the process of what has to be done. I think that’s why he’s where he is now.
“He’s had struggles, highs and lows, faces adversities and keeps bouncing back. Then when he got diagnosed with diabetes, you just can’t put him out. That kids just has no quit in him.”
Rick has been right there as a passenger on Izzy’s journey. He’s wanted to make sure that it’s Izzy journey, not his, so he set boundaries early on to keep the coaching on the mat and the parenting at home.
Rick hasn’t had to harp on Izzy about what it takes to be a great wrestler. Izzy has examples within his family but also in the wrestling room, whether it was training alongside three-time state champion Hunter Meinzen or being coached by three-time state champ Luke Entzel.
Izzy learned to be independent in wrestling when he started the sport soon after his family moved to Missoula. Rick took kids from his wrestling club to tournaments, and while he was with those older kids on one side of the gym, Izzy was with younger kids from different clubs on the other side warming up by himself.
Rick felt in those moments that he was doing Izzy a disservice, but he’s realized that it has made his son independent. The ever-stoic Izzy takes it upon himself to put in extra work beyond the daily practices, just like he did in past weeks when he lost his undefeated season record.
“I’d be nowhere even near where I am right now without my dad,” Izzy said. “I think it’s worked out just because he’s my dad, he understands me the best out of anyone. He’s always done a good job of keeping his distance and not forcing me to do things.
“He kind of makes me take it upon myself to do things. He’s always like that hundred-foot hover above me. It’s not his journey anymore, so he allows me to go on my own journey and keeps his distance from me. I think that’s why it works out so well.”
Izzy is the latest success story on the mat for the Moreno family, which had been into basketball and boxing growing up in Nebraska before Rick’s father was transferred to Iowa for his job at a packing plant. With no boxing gym nearby, wrestling was the next best thing.
Things didn’t start out great for Rick, who was winless his first year and didn’t wrestle the next year. He went on to be a two-time state champion at Glenwood High School, a two-time junior college All-American at North Idaho and an NAIA national champion at Mount St. Clare.
Rick's older brother Mike was an All-American at Iowa State. His nephew Michael Moreno was a two-time All-American at Iowa State, another nephew, Gabriel Moreno, was a three-time NCAA qualifier, and a third nephew, Quintin Moreno, was a three-time state placer.
Another state title for Izzy wouldn’t change the way Rick looks back on their time together. But it would be a sign to others in that wrestling room about what he preaches.
“As a coach, I want it because you tell your kids all the time, whether it’s Izzy or any wrestler, that if you do X, Y and Z, you’re going to get this goal,” Rick said. “That doesn’t guarantee anything, but it’s that closure. Believing in the process, believing in your coaches really does matter. It gave you this opportunity, now go seize it.
“I do want it for him because he’s worked his tail off to get there and he’s definitely hands down the best at 160. He’s proven that through everybody. It’ll be that closure. But it’s not going to dictate where he goes, if he gets to wrestle at the D-I level.”
Among those offers are Virginia, Northern Iowa and Indiana, schools that Izzy has already visited. South Dakota State is another option where he might visit, but he’s focused on the state tournament before making a commitment.
He started getting more interest after offseason tournaments at Junior Nationals and Super 32. It was before Junior Nationals when Izzy scored those three early takedowns on Rick, while Super 32 marked the first time the father and son went to a tournament by themselves without other team members.
It’s moments like those that stand out as their time together winds down. While it was Izzy’s goal to be a four-time state champ, he’s now looking to be a two-timer, but a even a second title wouldn’t change those memories they’ve made together.
“The time that I’ve had here with my dad, it’s not about competing and winning my matches,” Izzy said. “I mean, that’s obviously great. But just going in and practicing with him and working on wrestling and picking apart the sport and all the time we spent in the wrestling room just me and him is a special thing that I’ll always keep in my memories.
“I don’t think that winning a second state title would change my experience just because we’ve been through so much already. But it would definitely be great.”
Class AA boys
Flathead is looking to capture its third consecutive team state title, and it’s bringing an astonishing 20 qualifiers to the tournament. The Braves had five wrestlers earn the top seed in their weight class at divisionals: senior Noah Poe-Hatten (182), juniors Anders Thompson (170) and Sawyer Troupe (205), and sophomores Diesel Thompson (113) and Dane Lake (138). Poe-Hatten is a two-time state runner-up while Anders Thompson has placed second once.
Kalispell Glacier senior Teegan Vasquez (132) will be attempting to join the illustrious four-timers club. He’s one of 13 Wolfpack qualifiers, along with another top-seeded wrestler in junior Kaleb Shine (152).
Among the Missoula schools, Big Sky and Sentinel each qualified nine wrestlers, while Hellgate is sending three. Moreno is the only one from the Garden City to earn a top seed for state.
Class A boys
Frenchtown qualified 16 of its 17 wrestlers at divisionals for the state tournament as it seeks its first team state title. Seniors Isaac Stewart (103) and Noah Rausch (182) were the lone two to win their weight class and earn a top seed at state. Stewart is a two-time state runner-up.
Columbia Falls is taking 14 qualifiers as it tries to win its first team state title since 1990. The Wildkats had four wrestlers win their weight class at divisionals: seniors Justin Windauer (160), Josiah Gilman (152) and Tyler Gilfry (126), and sophomore Winslow Peters (138). Windauer is undefeated this season as he attempts to repeat as champ.
Ronan also qualified 14 wrestlers, headlined by divisional champ sophomore Ridge Cote (120), who was a state runner-up last year.
Libby/Troy is bringing 11 qualifiers, highlighted by divisional champ junior Jace DeShazer (205), who is seeking his second state crown.
Hamilton qualified eight wrestlers, including top seeds in senior Jesse Anson (132) and junior Andrew Frederick (170).
Corvallis had nine qualifiers, Whitefish six, Polson four and Stevensville three. None had a divisional champ.
Class B/C boys
Eureka collected 10 state qualifiers, headlined by divisional champ freshman Timothy Schmidt (113).
Superior has eight qualifiers, including top-seeded seniors Decker Milender (126) and Chandon Vulles (285)
Plains/Hot Springs qualified five wrestlers, with sophomore John Waterbury (132) earning a top seed.
Thompson Falls/Noxon secured five qualifiers, highlighted by top-seeded senior Eli Ratliff (160), who was a state runner-up last year.
Florence qualified 10 wrestlers, Bigfork six and Mission/Charlo two. None had a divisional champ.
All-Class girls
The Flathead Bravettes won the team state title each of the first two seasons that girls wrestling has been a sanctioned sport in Montana. They qualified 18 wrestlers for state although they don’t have a top seed.
Glacier sophomore Brooke Yeadon (107) and freshman Kaura Coles (114) are top seeds.
Ronan sophomore Tirza TwoTeeth (235) also earned a No. 1 seed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.