Big Sky senior Izzy Moreno wins his match during the championship round of the Rocky Mountain Classic wrestling meet Jan. 14 at Sentinel High School. He's looking to close out his high school career with a second state title this weekend in Billings.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Izzy Moreno and Rick Moreno were exchanging counter after counter as they put on a wrestling clinic at the end of practice Tuesday at Big Sky.

Izzy, a senior, has made strides against his father in their sparring sessions over the years. Rick, the Eagles head coach, can no longer take him lightly, especially since he saw his son turn a corner last offseason by scoring the first three takedowns in one of their many matches.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

