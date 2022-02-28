BOZEMAN — It only took Nina Escarcega 3 minutes and 50 seconds to realize her dream of becoming a state champion wrestler had come true.
With the crowd roaring under the bright lights at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings, the 103-pounder had a bit of a mental hurdle to get through. Her next opponent made her way to the championship match by beating the lone girl to put a tally in Escarcega’s loss column this year.
Escarcega fought her nerves, ended the match with a pin, and did her hometown of Poplar proud.
The "tough as nails" freshman began her love for the sport at age 9, when she entered the local AAU wrestling program alongside her younger brother Navarjo.
But Escarcega wasn’t always on the winning side.
“I got asked to wrestle in the Montana Open when I first started and I didn’t do well at all. I went two and out and had to wrestle the boys.”
Escarcega is no stranger to competing with boys, as she is the lone girl on the Poplar American Legion baseball team. She also plays volleyball and hopes to try her hand at tennis this spring.
Escarcega's community is behind her every step of the way.
“Poplar is a small town and they believe in me," she said. "Knowing I brought that state championship back to them means everything.”
With a 35-1 record this season, Escarcega’s next challenge will come at the Montana Open March March 26-27 at the Metra.
For now, Escarcega is enjoying her recent accomplishment. When she stood on the mat with her hand in the air, in front of her friends and family, she felt relieved. There was no shortage of hugs or tears from those who made the 330-mile round-trip.
Looking back on the journey, there’s one attribute Escarcega possesses that stands out above the rest. It’s her ability to focus — something she credits her parents for.
“My parents are strict and they have high expectations for me and my brother," she said. "They’ve helped us to stay on the right path.”
Escarcega can’t help but let her mind wander ahead to what it would feel like to be the first four-time state champion in the history of Poplar girls wrestling.
“I do feel the pressure to win state again, but I’m looking forward to it,” she said.
Escarcega knows winning is about so much more than a trophy on the shelf or her name in the local paper.
She plays for those who have gone before her, such as Poplar sixth-grader Scobey John, who lost his life at the age of 12 in a traffic accident. It’s about being a role model, impacting the future generations by giving young kids something to strive for.
“I want to look back and see that there is a mini-me somewhere," she said. "I hope to inspire other girls to take this path.”
And Escarcega doesn’t plan on stopping there. When asked if wresting in college was a goal, she calmly replied, “I plan on it.”
