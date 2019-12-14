SUPERIOR — Trae Thilmony was succinct when summing up how he felt about sitting out of wrestling for a month and a half following a back injury he suffered at the state tournament last February.
“It sucked,” said the Thompson Falls sophomore after winning the 126-pound bracket at the 44th annual Bob Kinney Classic, hosted by Alberton-Superior. “Wrestling is my life. It’s honestly my life, there’s nothing I’d rather do.”
Thilmony had dreams of being a four-time state champion. Originally from Colorado, he wanted to join that elite list and when his family moved to Montana ahead of the start of high school, so did the dream.
But a back injury suffered in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 state wrestling championships hampered the talented young wrestler during his semifinal matchup with Columbus-Absarokee’s Tanner Cook, the eventual state champion.
Icing and heating his back once he got back to the hotel following the quarterfinals, Thilmony says he was not in a ton of pain during the final day of the tournament, but he was certainly not at 100%. Despite falling to Cook, Thilmony managed to gut out two more wins, including a pin, to take third at the tournament.
“I think that’s just wrestling,” said Mike Thilmony, who is Trae’s father and is in his first year as the Bluehawks' head wrestling coach. “That’s gonna happen and you’ve got to fight through those things and you know he did that, came back and took third and finished out the tournament which was a great freshman year for him. He’s worked all summer and got ready for his sophomore year.”
The young wrestler certainly did and as soon as he was healthy enough, was headed to Walt Disney World in Florida. Well, via Sidney. And Minneapolis, Minnesota.
What?
Well, head Sidney wrestling coach Guy Melby has a camp called the Sidney Eagle Intensive Camp, which basically hosts a bunch of state place winners in eastern Montana for a big camp each year to get a team together for the AAU National Duals.
Following wrestle-offs, the athletes then traveled as two teams to Minnesota, where they battled some of the best wrestlers the state has to offer in several duals. That is a camp too, so in addition to getting eight matches against high level competition, the University of Minnesota coaching staff was on hand to offer guidance and teach as well.
Then came a flight to Florida for the Disney Duals, which ran from June 17-25 and is one of the toughest youth tournaments in the country. Thilmony got in about 20 matches in Orlando, before finally coming back to Montana to get a bit of rest before the high school wrestling season started.
Thilmony also won the Montana Open at MetraPark in Billings early in April and had several other tournaments spread throughout his offseason.
That is a lot of wrestling in a short time, but the sophomore believes it is what separates good wrestlers from elite. And for a kid who has his eyes set on a wrestling scholarship, it was a big opportunity.
“There’s a great saying that summer wrestlers break winter champions and I took that to heart and did a lot of summer wrestling,” Thilmony said. “It just paid off I think.”
With three wins Saturday at the Kinney Classic, Thilmony is 9-1 on the year, with his lone loss — a 6-4 decision — coming to Eureka’s Gunnar Smith, a two-time state champion, at the Owen Invitational last week.
It is a strong start to the year for the now-healthy Thilmony and the rest of the Thompson Falls wrestling team.
“(Winning a state title) is the ultimate goal this year, but I’m not really focusing on it,” Thilmony said. “I’m just taking it one match at a time and wrestling every match the same way.”
