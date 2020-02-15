For decades, Montana calligraphers have created treasured state wrestling brackets

BILLINGS — As wrestling fans from around the state cheered inside First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, three women sat in a concourse area above the arena floor on the south side quietly and meticulously writing names in bracket charts.
Bracket boards displayed behind them showed 13 weight classes within each classification — Class AA, A and B-C — with names of those moving toward the championship matches.
The empty branches of bracket lines slowly filled in over the two-day Montana High School Association All-Class State Wrestling Tournament with the smooth strokes and curves of calligraphy writing as rounds progressed. By the end of the tournament, calligraphers for Class A Melodie Sargent, Class AA Jenna Allie and Class B-C Paulette Frazer penned about 624 wrestler names from nearly 100 schools across the state.
They enjoy their volunteer work and, best of all, each individual state champion receives his or her handwritten bracket during the award ceremony.
“I like doing it and I like coming and seeing our wrestlers,” Sargent said during the tournament Friday.
Jenna Allie carries a bracket from the display area on the south wall of the arena to update the results as wrestlers compete in the semifinal and consolation quarterfinal rounds at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Both Frazer and Sargent have been handwriting names on bracket boards for about 15 years and have practiced calligraphy for more than 50 years. For Jenna Allie, this is her first time participating in the 31-year tradition.
Frazer and Sargent took classes in college and remember writing pages and pages of the alphabet in calligraphy. Each bracket shows off the unique handwriting styles of the three volunteers.
“When you do it for a long time, you kind of do your own style.” Frazer said at the tournament Friday.
Paulette Frazer writes names on a bracket as wrestlers compete in the semifinal and consolation quarterfinal rounds at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
But even with 15 years experience, Frazer and Sargent admit that sometimes they misspell names on the board and have to use white-out and do it over. For a few years, Frazer and Sargent were on their own filling out boards for all three classifications. Last year, Class AA bracket boards were filled in using printed labels.
And fans wanted the calligraphy back, Allie said.
“You wouldn’t think it would matter to the boys, but it does,” Allie said.
Allie teaches seventh-grade geography at Ben Steele Middle School and heard that the tournament needed a third volunteer to fill out the boards. Even though she’s never taken a calligraphy class, Allie said she has always loved experimenting with creative writing styles and even incorporates her love for the written word in her teachings.
Having seen how much people appreciate the bracket boards, she decided to volunteer, using a ruler to make sure the names were written straight.
Paulette Frazer refers to a printed out results page as she writes names on a bracket as wrestlers compete in the semifinal and consolation quarterfinal rounds at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
“It’s the first year that I’ve done it, so I think I’m hooked,” Allie said. “I just love the process of writing, and penmanship is something that just isn’t concentrated on these days with the new technology age.”
Handwritten brackets are handed out to the champions, including Bridger Hall of Missoula Big Sky in the Class AA 170-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Associate tournament director for the MHSA Brian Michelotti said that the tournament is held at Metra every year, except in 2011 after a
tornado ripped off the roof of the formerly known Rimrock Auto Arena. Because the tournament was held at several different schools that year, the calligraphers couldn’t participate.
But over time, the brackets have gained a reputation, and will continue to mean a lot to the athletes, Michelotti said.
Recently, he received a call from a former champion asking where they could get a bracket board re-printed after it was lost to water damage. Michelotti’s relative, who was a two-time state champion from Conrad, has had the brackets displayed at his house over the years.
“There’s a reason we’re back with all three classes with the calligraphers because they do such a wonderful job,” Michelotti said. “The bracket boards are such a huge deal. When we took them out of the truck the other day, I swear it was like somebody had to bless them because they took them out and tried not to bend them.”
Steve Komac is the interim head wrestling coach for the University of Providence in Great Falls and said that winning a tournament is an experience that’s cherished forever. On Saturday, he sat and watched each round looking for talented athletes to recruit for the college.
Melodie Sargent, left, and Paulette Frazer write names on the brackets as wrestlers compete in the semifinal and consolation quarterfinal rounds at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Komac was the Class A state champion in the 112-pound weight class for Havre High School in 1989 — the first year the tournament was held at Metra.
One of his sons, Jarren Komac, was a two-time champion in 2013 and 2014, while his other son, Jordan Komac, was a two-time champion in 2017 and 2018. Both wrestled for Great Falls High School.
Steve Komac said he’s kept his bracket board over the years. His sons’ brackets are framed on the wall at home and are a reminder that competing and winning in wrestling takes sacrifice, hard work and dedication.
“I think everything, to be successful, takes sacrifice, but (wrestling) takes an immense amount of sacrifice and an immense amount of discipline,” Steve Komac said. “Regardless of the results, you tend to feel pretty good about yourself at the end.”
The names of wrestlers are carefully written on a large bracket at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
As Sargent hovered over a Class A board for the 103-pound class on Friday, her steady hand perfectly scrawled the names on the lines.
Filling out the brackets isn't just volunteer work, but a creative demonstration of the love for the sport. After a while, the volunteers start to recognize names and make predictions of possible winners.
“You feel like you know the kids even if you don’t know them,” Sargent said.
State Wrestling Championships
Krayle Stormer of Circle celebrates his win over Miguel Ramos of Fairfield in the Class B-C 113-pound championship matchat the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Rylin Burns of Colstrip and a Malta-Whitewater coach console Callan Mears of Malta-Whitewater after Mears lost in the Class B-C 160-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Hank Dunn of Eureka and Riley Forcella of Whitehall wrestle in the Class B-C 152-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Hank Dunn of Eureka celebrates his win over Riley Forcella of Whitehall wrestle in the Class B-C 152-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Rylin Burns of Colstrip celebrates his win over Callan Mears of Malta-Whitewater in the Class B-C 160-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Rylin Burns of Colstrip celebrates his win over Callan Mears of Malta-Whitewater in the Class B-C 160-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Orion Thivierge of Havre celebrates his win over Bridger Williams of Hamilton in the Class A 160-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Hank Dunn of Eureka celebrates his win over Riley Forcella of Whitehall in the Class B-C 152-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Connor Harris of Havre celebrates his win over Trey Thompson of Libby in the Class A 152-pound championship matchat the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Kyle Durden of Eureka and Colten Fast of Glasgow wrestle in the Class B-C 132-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Cole Becker of Circle celebrates with his coach after beating Dallen Hoover of Whitehall in the Class B-C 145-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Triston Davis of Corvallis and Aden Graves of Sidney wrestle in the Class A 145-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Aden Graves of Sidney celebrates his win over Triston Davis of Corvallis in the Class A 145-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Nathan Schmidt of Eureka celebrates his win over Forrest Fairbanks of Manhattan wrestle in the Class B-C 138-pound championship matchat the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Forrest Fairbanks of Manhattan and Nathan Schmidt of Eureka wrestle in the Class B-C 138-pound championship matchat the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Dallen Hoover of Whitehall and Cole Becker of Circle wrestle in the Class B-C 145-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Keagan Campbell of Laurel and Damian Leidholt of Miles City wrestle in the Class A 138-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Cameron Pleninger Havre and Jordan Darby of Sidney wrestle in the Class A 132-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Jordan Darby of Sidney and Cameron Pleninger Havre wrestle in the Class A 132-pound championship matchat the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Colten Fast of Glasgow celebrates his win over Kyle Durden of Eureka in the Class B-C 132-pound championship matchat the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Cooper Larson of Glasgow celebrates his win over Gage Schmitt of Shepherd in the Class B-C 205-pound championship matchat the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Sidney coaches Nick Lonski, left, and Guy Melby react as Owen Lonski of Sidney beats Landen Stewart of Frenchtown in the Class A 103-pound championship matchat the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Damian Leidholt of Miles City celebrates his win over Keagan Campbell of Laurel in the Class A 138-pound championship matchat the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Gage Schmitt of Shepherd and Cooper Larson of Glasgow wrestle in the Class B-C 205-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Tate Jones of Frenchtown and Jett Jones of Sidney wrestle in the Class A 205-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Cooper Hoffman of Dillon blows a kiss to the crowd after beating Nelson Crisafulli of Glendive in the Class A 170-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
A Glasgow coach shouts from the corner as Kyler Alm of Florence-Carlton and Dylan Nieskens of Glasgow wrestle in the Class B-C 182-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Isaiah Allik of St. Ignatius-Charlo celebrates his win over Nate Gorham of Shepherd wrestle in the Class B-C 170-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Dylan Nieskens of Glasgow celebrates his win over Kyler Alm of Florence-Carlton in the Class B-C 182-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Cooper Hoffman of Dillon and Nelson Crisafulli of Glendive wrestle in the Class A 170-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Isaiah Allik of St. Ignatius-Charlo and Nate Gorham of Shepherd wrestle in the Class B-C 170-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
The finalists warm up in the arena before the championship round at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Cheerleaders hold the flag for the national anthem in the arena before the championship round at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Landen Stewart of Frenchtown and Owen Lonski of Sidney wrestle in the Class A 103-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
In a team tradition, Gunnar Smith of Eureka cuts a tie off his coach after beating Roper Mycke of Conrad in the Class B-C 126-pound championship matchat the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
The Huntley Project fans cheer as Journey Grimsrud of Huntley Project and Mayson Phipps of Glasgow wrestle in the Class B-C 285-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Journey Grimsrud of Huntley Project wrestles Mayson Phipps of Glasgow in the Class B-C 285-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Journey Grimsrud of Huntley Project celebrates his win over Mayson Phipps of Glasgow in the Class B-C 285-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Jake Bibler of Frenchtown and Cooper Birdwell of Lewistown wrestle in the Class A 126-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls reacts after he pins Tanner Cook of Columbus-Absarokee-Park City but Cook is injured in the Class B-C 120-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Cooper Birdwell of Lewistown reacts after his win over Jake Bibler of Frenchtown in the Class A 126-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Gavin Nedens of Huntley Project and Nate Blodnick of Anaconda wrestle in the Class B-C 103-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls and Tanner Cook of Columbus-Absarokee-Park City wrestle in the Class B-C 120-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Tanner Cook of Columbus-Absarokee-Park City is pinned by Trae Thilmony of Thompson Falls in the Class B-C 120-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Journey Grimsrud of Huntley Project celebrates his win over Mayson Phipps of Glasgow in the Class B-C 285-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Eli Warner of Frenchtown and Kaiden Cline of Sidney wrestle in the Class A 120-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Gunnar Smith of Eureka celebrates his win over Roper Mycke of Conrad wrestle in the Class B-C 126-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Jake Bibler of Frenchtown and Cooper Birdwell of Lewistown wrestle in the Class A 126-pound championship match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Walker Dyer of Frenchtown and Zander Dean of Sidney wrestle in the Class A 113-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Jake Bibler of Frenchtown and Cooper Birdwell of Lewistown wrestle in the Class A 126-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
021520-spt-StateWrestlingFinals99msc.jpg
Circle's team poses for a picture after winning the Class C team championship at the state wrestling tournament in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Walker Dyer of Frenchtown reacts after winning the Class A 113-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Brodey Skogen of Sidney wins the Class A 285-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Eli Warner of Frenchtown and Kaiden Cline of Sidney wrestle in the Class A 120-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Cameron Younger of Laurel and Riley Waters of Sidney wrestle in the Class A 182-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Owen Lonski of Sidney wins the Class A 103-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Walker Dyer of Frenchtown and Zander Dean of Sidney wrestle in the Class A 113-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Cooper Hoffman of Dillon and Nelson Crisafulli of Glendive wrestle in the Class A 170-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Cooper Hoffman of Dillon and Nelson Crisafulli of Glendive wrestle in the Class A 170-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Jett Jones of Sidney wins the Class A 205-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Cameron Pleninger Havre and Jordan Darby of Sidney wrestle in the Class A 132-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
021520-spt-StateWrestlingFinals101msc.jpg
Sidney's team poses for a picture after winning the Class A team championship at the state wrestling tournament in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Cooper Hoffman of Dillon and Nelson Crisafulli of Glendive wrestle in the Class A 170-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Aden Graves of Sidney gets a hug after winning the Class A 145-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
021520-spt-StateWrestlingFinals100msc.jpg
Glasgow's team poses for a picture after winning the Class B team championship at the state wrestling tournament in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Keagan Campbell of Laurel and Damian Leidholt of Miles City wrestle in the Class A 138-pound championship match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Referees raise their hands to begin the semifinal and consolation quarterfinal rounds at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Superior-Alberton's Trey Green wrestles Glasgow's Dylan Nieskens in a Class B/C 182-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Butte fans cheer during the semifinal round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings West's Wyatt Van Pelt wrestles Belgrade's Carter Schmidt in a Class AA 113-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Bozeman's Tom Walkup wrestles Butte's Kobe Moreno in a Class AA 285-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Butte's Keagan Gransbery reacts after winning his Class AA 120-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Fort Benton fans cheer as wrestler Trevor O'Hara wrestles Nate Blodnick of Anaconda in a Class B-C semifinal match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Huntley Project fans cheer as wrestler Gavin Nedens advances to the championships in his Class B-C 103-pound match against Leo Anderson of Jefferson at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Fort Benton's Trevor O'Hara cries after losing to Nate Blodnick of Anaconda in a Class B-C semifinal match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
A Circle coach reacts to the action on the mat during the semifinal round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Lewistown's Duane Otto II wrestles Havre's Orion Thivierge in their Class A 160-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Whitehall's Dallen Hoover gets a hug from Whitehall's head coach Mark Nelson after winning his Class B/C 145-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Butte's Kobe Moreno reacts after losing his Class AA 285-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings West's Wyatt Van Pelt wrestles Belgrade's Carter Schmidt in a Class AA 113-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Belgrade's Carter Schmidt point towards the stands after winning his Class AA 113-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Glendive's Espyn Hostetler wrestles Miles City's Damian Leidholt in a Class A 138-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Baker's Damien Nesbitt lays on the mat after losing his Class B/C 145-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Eureka's Hank Dunn reacts after winning his Class B/C 152-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Saint Ignatius-Charlo's Isaiah Allik gets a hug after winning his Class B/C 170-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Bozeman's Taylor Wiers lays on the mat after losing his Class AA 126-pound consolation match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Glasgow's Mayson Phipps and Colstrip's Trey Yates rest after their Class B/C 285-pound semifinal match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Butte's Kobe Moreno gets a hug after winning his Class AA 285-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Wrestlers compete in the second round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Bozeman's Jake D'Agostino lifts Great Falls' Liam Swanson in a Class AA 182-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Glasgow's Jake Kuka reacts after losing his Class B-C 103-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Laurel's Dillion Ray wrestles Sidney's Jordan Darby in a Class A 132-pound quarterfinals match.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Eureka's coaches watch as Glasgow's Kaden Zimmerman wrestles Eureka's Hank Dunn in a Class B-C 152-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Browning's Chance Kittson wrestles Havre's Orion Thivierge in a Class A 160-pound quarterfinals match.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Charlo-Saint Ignatius' Ethan Diaz wrestles Colstrip's Rylin Burns in a Class B/C 160-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Kalispell Glacier's Camryn Vergeront rests after losing his Class AA 285-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Huntley Project's Gavin Nedens wrestles Absarokee-Columbus-Park City's Guy Williams in a Class B-C 103-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Butte's assistant coach Mark Johnston reacts after a match during the second round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Whitehall's Riley Forcella gets a hug from Whitehall's head coach Mark Nelson after winning his Class B/C 152-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Browning's Quentin Campos wrestles Livingston's Danyk Jacobsen in a Class A 132-pound quarterfinals match.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Three Forks wrestlers Kylan Kamps and Levi Wagner, center, lie on a mat as wrestlers jog around the arena to warm up before the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Havre's Joey Bender pins Libby's Cael Schwindt in a Class A 103-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Butte's Keagan Gransbery wrestles Billings Senior's Reeve Rambin in a Class AA 120-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Miles City's Braxton Scheeler wrestles Hamilton's Seth Allen in a Class AA 113-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Great Falls' Aaron Liscum wrestles Kalispell Glacier's Josh Melton in a Class AA 103-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Belgrade's Colton Gutenberger wrestles Helena's Jason Mandy in a Class AA 103-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview's Hunter Ketchem pins Butte's Reid Whitlock in a Class AA 103-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Shepherd's Leeann Hoch pins Eureka's Pancho Ibenez in a Class B-C 103-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Butte fans cheer during the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Virginia Hoch, left, Sylvia Metzger, center, cheer for Hoch's granddaughter and Metzger's niece Leeann Hoch of Shepherd during her Class B-C first round match as she pins Pancho Ibenez of Eureka at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Heather Dunn, center, and other Eureka fans cheer on wrestler Pancho Ibenez during his match against Leeann Hoch of Shepherd in the 103-pound Class B-C first round match at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Teams gather for a last meeting before the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Laurel wrestlers wait for the Parade of Athletes to start at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Wrestlers warm up before the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Wrestlers jog around the arena to warm up before the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Butte fans Louisa Tierney, bottom, Donna Moe, upper left, Brandon Scown, upper middle, and Chaeli Scown hang posters of the wrestling team before the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Hardin's Sean Mehling looks up as he wrestles Whitefish's Jackson Carson in a Class A 126-pound match.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Kalispell Flathead's Aaron Gaitan wrestles Billings Skyview's Gentry Lamb in a Class AA 138-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Chinook's Drake Berreth is taken down by Florence-Carlton's Adyn Meinzen in a Class B-C 132-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Missoula Sentinel's Jackson Bakken wrestles Bozeman's Bryant Rivenbark in a Class AA 132-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Frenchtown's Zane Schroeder pins Glendive's Jackson Almond in a Class A 132-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Kalispell Glacier's Lance Fretwell wrestles Billings Skyview's Caleb Partridge in a Class AA 132-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Kalispell Glacier's Bridger Beach wrestles Bozeman's Taylor Wiers in a Class AA 126-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Laurel's Ivan Lee wrestles Johnathan Williams of Corvallis in a Class A 113-pound match in the first round of the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Helena Capital's Carson DesRosier wrestles Butte's Connor Konda in a Class AA 132-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Bozeman's Tom Walkup wrestles Billings West's Zac Malcolm in a Class AA 285-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior's Idren Peak wrestles Great Falls' Mason Huber in a Class AA 138-pound quarterfinals during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Missoula Big Sky's Dougie Swanson is lifted by Kalispell Glacier's Caden Gilmond in a Class AA 160-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Great Falls Central's Preston Nitschke-Love wrestles Valier's Brett Monroe in a Class B/C 205-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Bozeman's Jake D'Agostino wrestles Great Falls' Liam Swanson in a Class AA 182-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Helena Capital's Carson DesRosier wrestles Butte's Connor Konda in a Class AA 132-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Laurel's Dillion Ray wrestles Sidney's Jordan Darby in a Class A 132-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Kalispell Flathead's Asher Kemppainen wrestles Missoula Sentinel's Jackson Bakken in a Class AA 132-pound quarterfinals match during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Glasgow enters the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
The crowd of fans and athletes stand for the national anthem during the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Carlos Estrada is the lone representative for East Helena in the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Huntley Project enters the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Laurel enters the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings West enters the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Butte enters the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Senior enters the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Billings Skyview enters the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Browning enters the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Shepherd enters the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Circle is led by the mascot as they enter the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Colstrip walks out for the Parade of Athletes three wrestlers tall at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Lockwood enters the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
A Hamilton wrestler take a photo as he walks out ahead of the Hardin team into the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Sidney enters the arena carrying a duck named Jerry for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
The crowd of fans and athletes stand for the national anthem sung by a Billings West choir during the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
MIssoula Sentinel enters the arena for the Parade of Athletes at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena on Friday, February 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
