BOZEMAN — A Belgrade man accused of raping a teenage girl and leaving her at a park after he got her drunk was recently a wrestling coach at Belgrade Middle School, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Thursday.
Gage Currier, 24, is charged with rape and two counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies, the paper said. Currier is being held on $100,000 bail at the Gallatin County jail.
Belgrade Superintendent Godfrey Saunders told the Chronicle that Currier was a wrestling coach at the middle school from Jan. 27 to March 7. He said Currier was not a teacher at the school.
Saunders said a background check showed Currier had no criminal history. He added Currier doesn’t have a contract to continue coaching and won’t be rehired for next year.
Last week, the Chronicle reported, a Belgrade officer found a teenage girl unconscious, drunk and possibly hypothermic in a field next to Saddle Peak Elementary School, according to charging documents. The girl was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.
