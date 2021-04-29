VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mick Chagnon of Havre placed sixth in the senior division at 113 pounds at the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals here April 23-25.
Chagnon was the State A champion at 120 pounds for Havre this year.
In the junior division, Fin Nadeau of Bigfork was second at 145 pounds and Orion Thivierge of Havre was eighth at 170 pounds.
Thivierge was the State A titlist at 170 pounds for the Blue Ponies. Nadeau was second at 152 pounds at the State AA tourney this year for Kalispell Flathead.
In the sophomore division, Irish Furthmyre of Great Falls was sixth at 145 pounds.
Furthmyre placed second at 145 pounds at the State AA tourney for Great Falls this year.
