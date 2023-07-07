MISSOULA — Melvin Blanchard, who served as an assistant wrestling coach for the Frenchtown varsity boys and girls teams the past few seasons, died in a river accident earlier this week.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the family, the accident took place on July 4. It reportedly occurred on a western Montana river.

A celebration of life will be held July 15 at 2 p.m. at the Frenchtown intermediate gym.

"The thing about him is he never wanted to take credit, but he did a lot of things for a lot of kids," Frenchtown High School athletic director Eli Field told 406mtsports.com. "If you really didn't pay close attention you didn't notice.

"A lot of the kids in our wrestling program would concur with that. He was the kind of guy where at the state wrestling tournament, if there was an open chair and a kid needed a coach, he got there. He just loved coaching so much he stayed with it after his boys graduated."

According to his GoFundMe page, which has already raised over $6,500, Blanchard, 49, was a "go-to fix-it person always willing to help people out, sometimes at the expense of his own fix-it projects at home. Without him the family will have a tough time recovering their equilibrium financially."

Blanchard did not teach in the Frenchtown school system.