MISSOULA — Isaac Stewart made some history worth celebrating just days before his 18th birthday.
The senior-to-be became Frenchtown’s first-ever wrestler to advance to a championship match at the US Marine Corps Junior Nationals. He finished as the runner-up in the 100-pound weight class in the Greco-Roman discipline and placed sixth in the freestyle discipline at the eight-day tournament in late July in Fargo, North Dakota.
“We’ve had a kid a couple times be an All-American, but he’s the first to make it to the finals,” Frenchtown wrestling coach Jesse Long said. “He’s the first Montana kid in the Junior finals in several years. It doesn’t happen very often in Montana, so it’s kind of a big deal for us.
“Some of the best wrestlers and coaches in the world, former Olympians, are there. Fargo is a very big deal in the wrestling world.”
Stewart's performance in Fargo was his latest in a string of success this offseason. He was the champion in freestyle and second in Greco-Roman at the Northwest Junior Regionals. He also placed second in the National Recruiting Showcase.
In June, Stewart swept the triple crown at the Western States Championships in Utah. He won the 106-pound brackets in folkstyle, freestyle and Greco-Roman.
“The bottom line is confidence,” Long said. “You go to a tournament as big as Fargo and most kids are hoping to win a couple matches. You come out as an All-American and you’re a legitimate guy. This is a huge confidence builder for Isaac.”
Stewart, who turned 18 four days after the title match, had placed sixth in Greco-Roman and eighth in freestyle last summer while competing in the 16-and-under nationals. The Junior Nationals is a 19U tournament.
In the Greco-Roman title match, Stewart dropped a 9-1 decision to Javaan Yarbrough, a junior-to-be at Copley High School in Copley, Ohio. Yarbrough had taken second in freestyle at the 16U Nationals in 2022, won freestyle and placed second in Greco-Roman at the 16U Nationals in 2021, and was the freestyle champion at the 14U Nationals in 2019.
Unlike high school wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling focuses on attacking the upper body while prohibiting leg attacks and trips. Also, it uses two 3-minute periods instead of three 2-minutes periods.
“Isaac had the chance to wrestle some Greco a year ago and he got good at it,” Long said. “I think it’s what he’s most comfortable with. What’s beneficial in Greco is he has a very good reverse lift, and since guys can’t attack his legs, that’s where he scores the majority of his points is on throws. He’s a tall, lean kid with deceptive strength.”
Unlike Greco-Roman, freestyle wrestling allows the use of lower-body attacks. It also has a faster pace than in high school because the ref brings wrestlers to their feet more often when there’s inaction on the ground.
“In reality, it’s Isaac’s cup of tea,” Long said. “He’s really good on his feet. It’s an opportunity to not wrestle on the mat because the ref is going to bring them to neutral every 10 seconds. It’s built for Isaac and plays to his strengths.”
Folkstyle is the type of wrestling done in high school and college. Stewart is a two-time State A runner-up at 103 pounds, the lightest weight class in the state of Montana.
“Getting to wrestle at 100 pounds at Juniors is one of the few times he wrestles at his actual weight,” Long said. “He’s not a real big kid, so most of the year he’s wrestling up against bigger kids. I think he was only 77 pounds as a freshman, so it’s taken him a while but he’s growing into the weight class.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.