Frenchtown’s Isaac Stewart (top left) attempts to flip Chase Davis of Corvallis during the Western A Divisional Wrestling Tournament Friday afternoon at Linderman Gym in Polson. Stewart is one reason the Broncs are enjoying a memorable season with state just around the corner next weekend.
Frenchtown’s Isaac Stewart (top left) attempts to flip Chase Davis of Corvallis during the Western A Divisional Wrestling Tournament Friday afternoon at Linderman Gym in Polson. Stewart is one reason the Broncs are enjoying a memorable season with state just around the corner next weekend.
ANTONIO IBARRA, Lee Newspapers
Frenchtown’s Noah Rausch, top, grapples with Kitar Olsen of Whitefish during the 2023 MHSA Western A Divisional Wrestling Tournament at Linderman Gym in Polson on Feb. 3.
POLSON — Philip Herald researched the success of various high school wrestling programs when his family moved to the Missoula area in between his freshman and sophomore years.
He simply wanted to wrestle again when COVID restrictions might not allow that in Washington, while his parents wanted to be closer to their daughter at UM, he said. It would be even sweeter if he could compete at a high-level program, and he liked what he saw at Frenchtown after his family with five siblings initially looked at Class AA schools.
Herald is now one of the five seniors helping the fourth-ranked Broncs carry on the tradition of being among the top teams in Class A. He was one of 11 Frenchtown wrestlers who advanced to the Western A divisional semifinals on Friday at Linderman Gym during the first day of the state-qualifying tournament.
“It’s the team aspect. I love it here,” he said. “I don’t know what it is. Football is like you’re brothers. But wrestling is more like a tight-knit family. It’s awesome. It’s really nice out here. Coming from Washington, we were like that in football.”
Under the direction of 11th-year head coach Jesse Long, the Broncs have finished in the top eight at state as a team in eight of his 10 seasons. They’ve been in the top six each of the past six years, including a program-best second-place finish in 2020.
In recent years, they’ve had multi-time state champions in three-timer Jake Bibler (2017-19) and two-timer Walker Dyer (2019-20). Herald has finished sixth and third at state. If any Frenchtown wrestlers win a state crown this year, it’ll be their first.
One of those wrestlers is senior Isaac Stewart, who grew up in the Frenchtown program on his way to a pair of state runner-up finishes. He wrestled his older brother Landen Stewart in the state title match two years and is hoping the third time is the charm this season.
“I think our success here is having good people to look up to,” he said. “We always had Walker Dyer, Jake Bibler, my brother. We always had great role models that would lead by example. They’d come in, work hard, push each other. It’s felt like we’ve wanted to carry on their legacy of just working hard.”
Senior Noah Rausch also grew up through the Frenchtown program and saw the impacts those seniors had. He’s embraced being in that role this year as he looks to improve upon his fifth-place and fourth-place finishes at state the past two seasons.
He even attended Junior Nationals over the summer to prepare for his final year on the mat although he considers football his primary sport and is hoping to play in college. He’ll be heading right from the divisional to Carroll College to take a visit on Sunday, he said.
“I think we do a phenomenal job with our clubs,” he said. “We gets kids involved. All summer we’re going to different tournaments, USAW, here, there, wherever, we’re always getting tournaments in. That just makes a program flow.
“You take what you learn in the summer, you plug it right into the season and it makes good wrestling teams. You offer encouragement, bring young guys in, show them how to act at a tournament, that’s the good stuff, the stuff that builds programs.”
Rausch improved to 43-3 in moving onto the 182-pound semifinals. He pinned Whitefish’s Kitar Olsen in 86 seconds and Stevensville/Victor’s Lavon Hill in 23 seconds in the quarterfinals.
Stewart improved to 37-3 in advancing to the 103-pound semifinals. He pinned Polson’s Koal Wardall in 17 seconds in the first round and Corvallis’ Chase Davis in 32 seconds in the quarterfinals.
Herald upped his record to 35-6 in clinching a spot in the 285-pound semifinals. He had a bye in the first round and beat Browning’s James Whitcomb by a 5-2 decision in the quarterfinals.
Frenchtown’s two other seniors, Ryder Hansen (120) and Brody Harris (205) made the semifinals, with Hansen improving to 19-8 and Harris to 25-17. The Broncs’ other semifinalists are juniors Corbin Long (113), Dillon Warner (170), Nathan Hansen (182) and Austin Brush (285); sophomore Brody Hardy (152); and freshman Cole Johnson (126).
It was an impressive showing for the Broncs to put 11 of their 17 wrestlers, the divisional tournament maximum, into the semifinals in the 13 weight classes. But it’s not totally unexpected when wrestling is the family business in Frenchtown under Long, a former Bronc wrestler who previously coached at powerhouse Kalispell Flathead.
“That’s the thing with wrestling is kids naturally fit into being leaders,” he said. “The thing this year with our seniors is we have kids that are good at leading by example and just come in and work hard, get good grades, we don’t have to worry about them.
“They’ve taken younger kids under their wings and been good examples for them. After we wrestle, they take off and they go to dinner together. As coaches, we don’t tell them to do any of that. That’s been a tradition where the older kids are taking care of the younger kids.”
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.