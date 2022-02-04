MISSOULA — Kris Musick surprised himself with how fast his wrestling match went Saturday.
The Missoula Sentinel senior needed just 18 seconds to pin Kalispell Glacier’s TJ Gannon in the quarterfinal round of the Western AA divisionals at Missoula Big Sky. With the victory, he advanced to the semifinals on Saturday and qualified for state for the fourth time in four years.
“It was that quick?” Musick said when told how quick his 182-pound match went. “I’m a patient wrestler, I let them set the tone and then I pick it up. It’s something I’ve picked up throughout high school because I got my butt handed to me as a freshman. I’ve learned to be strong on bottom, be patient, wait for them to make a mistake and when I find an opportunity, go for it.”
Musick will be looking to place at state for the second time after he finished fifth last season at 182. He’ll improve his chances by winning in the semifinals and championship match on the final day of divisionals, which would give him a higher seed in the state tournament bracket.
“It’s my senior year, and I want to get higher than fifth,” he said. “I’ve been placing on the podium all year long, and I’m aiming for that higher spot. I stepped up my game in practice, tried to train harder to prepare for this, and be stronger and more agile.”
Musick came into divisionals seeded fourth with a 15-6 record. The loaded weight class also includes Flathead’s Noah Poe-Hatten, the 160-pound state runner-up last year, and Butte’s Mason Christian, who placed third at 182 last year and will be Musick’s opponent in the divisional semifinals.
“It’s been a pretty good season so far, better than I thought,” he said. “I expected a lot more competition, a lot more people that were bigger than me because I dealt with a lot of seniors throughout high school. But I’m a senior now, there’s not a lot of big, strong kids, but there are a handful of guys that always give you good matches.”
Back and better
Sentinel junior Trevor Tucker was back to his normal self at divisionals, winning his 160-pound quarterfinal match and qualifying for state by pinning Butte’s Morgan McClernan in 1:22.
“I had a sinus infection last week, was low energy, got gassed and took a tough loss, but that was a real big boost for me to get back this week,” he said. “I’m feeling good, came out ready to go, and I’m ready to get to state and get it done.”
Tucker was ranked fifth in the state at 160 heading into divisionals. The Western AA is so loaded in his weight class that he ended up being seeded fourth with a 12-7 record.
This will be Tucker’s second time heading to state after not placing last year. He feels he’s improved not only his wrestling but his mindset to make a better run.
Tucker opened up the season by scoring the fastest pin MHSA history, a three-second victory at the CMR Holiday Classic. He later won the Western Montana Ronan Invitational and took fourth at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic.
“I’m all about winning, I hate losing,” he said. “I’ve learned you have to get in the right mindset. You can’t go out there thinking you might lose. You’ve got to go out there to win and want to win. I had a tough time with confidence my freshman and sophomore years.”
Back on track
Big Sky senior Isaac Ayers’ emotions after winning his 126-pound divisional quarterfinal match by pin were much different than the ones he had a few weeks ago.
In mid-January, Ayers missed weight on the second day of the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic and had his tournament run cut short.
“I should have placed there, but it was a stupid, mental mistake,” he said. “I feel I’ve bounced back fairly well. Just worked hard in practice, kept focused on what’s next, refined my stuff and got ready for divisionals.”
Ayers will be heading back to the state tournament for the fourth time in four years. His best finish came when he placed sixth as a freshman.
This year, Ayers entered divisionals seeded second with an 18-7 record. It's his final run for a state title before he goes to wrestle at Division III Lutheran College in Iowa.
“I’m hoping to win state of course, but just get a good placing, wrestle my best and hardest leave it on the mat,” he said. “There’s definitely something to look forward to, to get my revenge, not necessarily on someone but prove it to myself.”
