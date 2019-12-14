STEVENSVILLE — Safely cutting weight is a part of wrestling culture. Staying fit is a must in the fighting sport, and fitting into an advantageous weight class based on your body type is important for maximum success.
But for Stevensville's Sebastian Driver — endearingly nicknamed "Sea Bass" by his teammates and schoolmates — cutting weight from his sophomore season two years ago has benefited him more than just on the mat. Healthy diet and exercise has instilled a a sense of self confidence in the now-senior.
"It just feels amazing to me now that I’ve been able to accomplish what I have throughout my three years," said Driver after Stevensville's home dual against Whitefish and Libby on Thursday.
It's part of why "Sea Bass" was so excited for his first win this season. The senior secured a first-round pin against Whitefish's Rylan McDaniel. The win came in the 170-pound match.
Two years earlier, Driver was wrestling as a heavyweight.
"Sea Bass is a pretty incredible story," Stevensville's first-year varsity coach Jon Foster said Thursday. "He started as a sophomore weighing 240 pounds. Last year he wrestled at 182, and he's just worked and worked and worked and has gone to camps. He’s a horse in terms of his work ethic."
Driver, who stood at 5-foot-9 as a sophomore, decided to dedicate himself to getting into better shape. It's no secret that exercise and a healthy diet are good for a person, and Davis' coaches encouraged the wrestler to pursue his personal fitness goals.
"I just started off with a lot of hard work. (My previous coaches) just told me I needed to watch what I ate and they told me if I got down to 220 pounds, I’d feel much better," Driver said, explaining how he's lost more than 70 pounds in two years. "From there I started feeling more self confident. I was like, 'I’ve been waiting for this my whole entire life and I just need to keep progressing with this weight loss.'"
Driver explained that it took a change in his mindset — something the sport of wrestling helped him with. The ethos applied to wrestling and getting in shape, but it could very well have been a mantra for life.
"The first thing I had to learn was that you need to come in with the mentality everyday that you need to work hard," Driver said. "It has to come from within you. It’s a heart thing."
He took that approach to the cross country course in the fall, where his times improved nearly every single race, culminating with a personal best at the Class A state meet in October. The running helped with his endurance on the wrestling mat, and Driver has continued personal strength training as well.
Competing at 170 pounds, even as Driver weighs in the 160s now, suits the senior. Simply put, Sea Bass looks svelte.
But Driver's weight loss isn't about appearances, it's about attitude. His zeal is infectious and his example is something to look up to. He shared his upbeat outlook with freshman Jeffrey Berryman at Thursday's dual.
Berryman was pinned in his 145-pound match against Whitefish's Kolter Kidrick and the Stevi underclassman was understandably frustrated. Before Berryman's second match of the day in the Yellowjackets' dual against Libby, Driver passed on some encouragement to the freshman.
"Sea Bass just told me to keep my head up. You win some, you lose some and it doesn’t matter if you lose, just go at it hard next time and keep getting better and better," Berryman said.
And Berryman went out and captured a 21-16 decision win, coming back from a 16-14 deficit with less than 1 minute remaining in the third and final round.
It showed that, pound-for-pound, a positive mindset can outweigh some tough challenges. It's something Driver personifies for his team.
"He’s transformed his body, but more importantly his persona in the last four years," coach Foster said. "He’s just a great story in terms of what wrestling can do for you with hard work in transforming who you are."
