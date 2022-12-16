BILLINGS — A girls mixer has been added to the lineup for the 31st annual Huntley Project Duals on Saturday.
The competition, including the duals tourney, girls mixer and a separate boys mixer, will be spread over six mats — three in the main gym, one in the commons and two in the elementary school gym and it will be one of the larger fields in recent memory, said Project coach Tim Kaczmarek.
It is the third year girls wrestling has been offered by the Montana High School Association and Kaczmarek said the female division continues to grow. While the teams attending don’t field enough girls wrestlers to hold a female duals tourney, meet officials were happy to expand the field to include the girls wrestlers.
“Pretty much every team has girls now and there are enough girls to do it,” Kaczmarek said of offering a girls mixer. “I am excited. It should be some pretty good competition.”
The first round of duals will start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday with rounds following at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. After the pool matches conclude for duals, bracket wrestling begins at 2:30 p.m. and the championship bracket will be contested at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Teams entered in the duals include the host Red Devils, Baker, Billings Central, Billings Senior JV, Billings Skyview JV, Billings West Black, Billings West Gold, Columbus-Absarokee, Glendive, Hardin, Laurel JV, Lockwood, Rocky Mountain (Wyo.), and Shepherd. Red Lodge and Roundup are separate programs, but are also entered and will team together for the duals.
Kaczmarek also noted Custer-Hysham will be sending wrestlers to compete in the mixers.
Admission to the meet is $10 for adults, $7 for students and those 65 and older will be admitted free.
Project, the defending State B champion, comes into the meet with a 4-2 record in duals, with its two losses to Post Falls (Idaho) and Adams City (Colo.) at the season-opening Sidney Eagle Dual Tournament. The Red Devils were second at last weekend’s Powell (Wyo.) Invitational with Laurel scoring 128 points and Project 121.5.
At the season-opening Sidney Eagle Invitational, Project finished fourth.
“We wrestled in a couple tough tournaments, Sidney and Powell, and it’s nice to come and wrestle some Class B schools,” said Kaczmarek.
Project has 22 boys out for the sport, including 13 returners and two girls on the roster with one returnee.
Returning placers for Project (with the weight listed as their current weight this year) include: 103, sophomore Baylor Burton, 2022 3rd; 120, senior Gavin Nedens, 2020 2nd, 2021 1st, 2022 1st; 132, senior Cooper Lane, 2020 5th, 2021 1st, 2022 1st; 152, sophomore Grady Schmidt, 2022 6th; 160, senior Wylee Lindeen, 2020 4th, 2021 2nd, 2022 2nd; 170, senior Garrett Sholley, 2021 4th, 2022 3rd; and 138, junior Gretchen Donally, 2021 4th, 2022 1st.
“We are wrestling well,” Kaczmarek said. “At Sidney, we were the highest-placing Montana team. We went to Powell and ended up second with Laurel beating us. On Tuesday night, we beat (Billings) Central and Lockwood.”
