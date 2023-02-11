BILLINGS – The state wrestling tournament is notorious for showcasing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.
For the Billings Senior girls’ team, there were enough highs to clinch their first ever team title. In the first two years of girls wrestling, Senior finished just behind Kalispell Flathead both years. This season, they were able to get over the hump.
“It’s been awesome. The girls have responded to everything we put them through. Every workout, every early practice, they have been really positive and responded to everything,” Senior head coach Charlie Klepps said. “It has been a lot of fun to watch them grow this season. They deserved this, they worked really hard to be in this spot and I’m really proud of them.”
Senior finished with 202 points to claim the AA team title, 46 more points than the second-place finisher Butte Bulldogs. Flathead came in third place with 127 points.
For the first time ever, two team champions were crowned in girls wresting. For Classes A-C, Ronan coasted to win the inaugural title with 119 points. They had the fourth-most points of any girls’ team.
“It is indescribable. There is so much joy and heartache in the sport of wrestling. I am so proud of our girls, they wrote themselves in the history books this weekend and that is something you can never take away,” Ronan coach Cameron Neiss said.
Tirza TwoTeeth claimed Ronan’s lone individual state title at 235 pounds. TwoTeeth had a dominant weekend, winning all four of her matches with pins. Her finals match was the quickest pin out of the four as she defeated Billings West’s Evy Mackey in 39 seconds.
Miles City finished second in Classes A-C with 98 points and Baker came in third with 67 points.
Billings Skyview’s Kassidee Savaria made history on Saturday as she became the first and only three-time state champion in girls wrestling with an impressive performance at 185 pounds. Savaria won all three of her matches this weekend with pins in the first period.
“It feels amazing and makes me feel better to finish my senior year on a high note. Knowing I made my family proud, being able to do that feels great,” Savaria said.
Two other wrestlers were going for their third consecutive state title and came up short. Lili Schubarth defeated two-time defending champion Amaiya Kirn with a 6-2 decision in an upset at 132 pounds.
At 152 pounds, Custer-Hysham’s Trinity Barrus defeated two-time defending champion Kendal Tucker with a second-period pin.
“I wasn’t really too nervous, I knew if I wrestled the right way I would win. It feels pretty good,” Barrus said.
Skyview was the only school to claim more than one individual champion. Along with Savaria, Brynn Brower made it to the top of the podium at 126 pounds.
After getting out to an 11-0 lead, Brower hurt her shoulder and used every second of her injury time. She decided to wrestle the rest of the match and held on to win 11-9.
“I was really conflicted on if I should stop or continue. I wanted to show my team that I wasn’t going to give up in my first-place match,” Brower said. “It felt great to be at the top of the podium and get first.”
Two wrestlers attained their second career state title while also finishing with undefeated seasons.
Poplar’s Angelina Escarcega, last year’s champion at 103 pounds, took first-place at 100 pounds with a pin in the finals. Escarcega finished the season unscathed with a 37-0 record.
Gretchen Donally also won her second straight title on Saturday. After winning at 145 pounds last year, the Huntley Project wrestler ran the table at 138 pounds this season to finish with an astonishing 48-0 record.
“It’s definitely a good ending, all year I’ve been working up to this point. I’ve been putting in the hours, going as hard as I can in the practice room and it’s paying off. It’s good to be here,” Donally said.
At 120 pounds, Helena Capital’s Taylor Lay had an incredible tournament on her way to her first state title. In the semifinals, Lay beat the previously undefeated Meadow Mahlmeister with a 10-5 decision.
Lay defeated Butte’s Sophie Grunhuvd in the finals with a 7-1 decision to attain Capital’s first individual girl’s champion. On her road to victory, Lay avenged multiple losses from during the season.
“I lost to those girls all year, so it’s a great feeling,” Lay said.
It was a historic weekend in many ways for the sport of girls wrestling. After two years of finishing second, Senior qualified 22 wrestlers to pull off their first team title and Ronan was crowned the first team champion for Classes A-C.
All in all, 261 girl’s wrestlers competed this weekend in Montana’s third-ever state tournament. Each year, girls wrestling continues to grow.
“Girls wrestling keeps growing and I’ve said it for a long time, girls wrestling will help save the sport. To get a state title in girls wrestling at my old school and help that building process, it’s been really fun,” Klepps said.
