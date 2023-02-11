All-Class State Tournament (copy)

The Billings Senior Broncs cheer as they raise the girls Class AA team trophy on the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BILLINGS – The state wrestling tournament is notorious for showcasing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

For the Billings Senior girls’ team, there were enough highs to clinch their first ever team title. In the first two years of girls wrestling, Senior finished just behind Kalispell Flathead both years. This season, they were able to get over the hump.

The Ronan girls pose for a picture with the Class A-C team trophy on the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Poplar's Angelina Escarcega gets a hug after defeating Corvallis' Kiera Davis in the girls 100 pound final during the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

