BILLINGS – The crowd was full and energetic at Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday for the first day of the state wrestling tournament.
In the third year of the girls’ tournament, there were plenty of developing storylines. For the first time ever, two team champions will be crowned.
AA team race
Kalispell Flathead entered the weekend with back-to-back state titles in the first two girls’ state tournament. With Billings Senior finishing in second the last two years, they came to the Metra with a vengeance.
Senior is one of five teams with four wrestlers in the semifinals. After the quarterfinals, the Broncs led in team scoring by 15 points with a whopping 119 points.
“We’re wrestling well. The state tournament is one of those things where there will be heartbreaks and there will be a lot of positives too, its valleys and mountains. We’ve been preaching all week that we need to respond to it and keep plugging away and the girls have done a good job of that,” Billings Senior head coach Charlie Klepps said.
Despite a great start, Klepps isn’t looking too far ahead. The goal is to wrestle well individually to capture the trophy they have been so close to for the last two years.
“This is a very motivated group. A lot of these girls have been on the team so their main goal is to wrestle six minutes at our pace and the rest of it will take care of itself,” Klepps said.
Flathead is currently in second place with 104 points despite only having one semifinalist. The consolation rounds will be vital to get back into it in their hopes for a three-peat.
Butte is in third with 96 points and has four semifinalists. Kaylee LaPier (107), Sophie Gruvhund (120), Nevaeh Gruvhund (132) and Hayla Hoffman (165) are all two wins away from winning state titles.
“I’m feeling really good with four in the semis. If we wrestle well tomorrow, we should be in a really good position,” Butte head coach Geno Liva said.
Classes A-C Team Race
For the first time ever, a girls’ wrestling team outside of Class AA will be crowned a champion. The rule helps even the playing field for smaller schools across the state.
“With us not having as many wrestlers, the change definitely gives us some hope to compete for a state title,” Miles City wrestling coach Dan Fox said.
Entering the tournament, it looked to be a tight race between Miles City, Baker and Ronan with others like Lockwood and Havre in the mix.
So far, Ronan has put on an impressive performance. They are fourth amongst all teams competing and in first place in classes A-C with 78 points, 21 more points than the second-place team.
“Nothing ever goes exactly how you want, but we’re wrestling tough all-around and hoping for our girls to get better each day and have some fun. I think that’s what they are doing so we can’t ask for much more than that,” Neiss said.
For Ronan, they are not concerned about the team standings at the moment. Coach Cameron Neiss is hoping for individual success, with a team title possibly being a part of it.
“I don’t even think about it (team title). I care about how they do individually, and I feel like if they take care of that the team title will take care of itself,” Neiss said.
Miles City is in second place with 57 points. Both Miles City and Ronan have four semifinalists, so there is certainly an opportunity for movement at the top. Bakers is only eight points behind Miles City entering the second day of action.
Individual Storylines
Three wrestlers have the opportunity to claim their third career state title on Saturday night. Each have avoided an early-round upset and are two matches away from history.
Sidney’s Amaiya Kirn (132) is a back-to-back state champion at 126 pounds. Kirn coasted through the first day of wrestling, going 2-0 with two pins in the first period.
Kendal Tucker (152) has been a big part of Billings Senior’s success the last couple of years. Tucker has won the last two state titles at 152 pounds and is only two matches away from a third. She has won both matches via pin, her opening match in the first period and the latter in the second period.
Kassidee Savaria is the third and final wrestler hoping to make history. After winning it all the last two years at 205 pounds, the Billings Skyview wrestler is on her way to another title, this time at 185 pounds. In her only match of the day, Savaria won with a pin in 36 seconds.
Another group of three wrestlers are on their way to completing undefeated seasons. Poplar’s Angelina Escarcega (103) is the defending champion at 100 pounds and entered the tournament with a 33-0 record. With two first period pins on Friday, Escarcega is two wins away from an undefeated season and another title.
Huntley Project’s Gretchen Donally (138) entered the tournament with a 44-0 record after winning her first state title last season. Donally was dominant on Friday, going 2-0 with two pins.
Eighth-grader Meadow Mahlmeister (120) has had quite the impressive season out of Lockwood. Mahlmeister is two wins away from finishing her year with a state title and a 40-0 record.
The semifinals begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Metra on Saturday.
