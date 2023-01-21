BILLINGS — There is a flood of enthusiasm at Billings Skyview for girls wrestling.
Behind a youth movement and solid group of returning wrestlers, the Falcons are putting together another solid season.
The Falcons of second-year coach Bryan Emborg are shooting for a top-five finish at state and figure to be in the trophy hunt come Feb. 10-11 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Last year, Skyview was third in the final team standings at state and in the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling the Falcons were fifth.
This year the Falcons have 18 wrestlers, including six who returned from last year’s squad.
Skyview also has three state placers back — two-time 205-pound state champion Kassidee Savaria; Brynn Brower, who was third at 120 pounds last year; and Evija Cagle, who placed third at 132 pounds last season. Cagle placed sixth at 126 pounds in the inaugural girls state tourney in 2021 at Lockwood High School.
Savaria, a senior, is competing at 185 pounds this season. Brower, a sophomore, is wrestling at 126 pounds and Cagle, a senior, is competing at 132 pounds.
The returning state placers give the Falcons a solid foundation.
“Just their experience and work ethic,” Emborg said of what stands out for Savaria, Cagle and Brower. “They are good leaders on the team.”
There have been some format changes this year for the state tourney in the girls division. Previously the state tournament was an all-comers event where every girl who wrestled qualified. Also in the first two years all of the teams and individuals wrestled in only one classification.
This year, the girls will still wrestle individually in one classification. However for team scoring there will be two classes — AA and A/B-C; much the same as the B-C classification for boys.
Also, there will be girls divisional tourneys this year and two girls per weight class per school can enter.
“To place in the top five of course,” said Emborg of Skyview’s goals. “We will only be able to qualify 17 of 18, in one weight class we have three and you can only take two per weight class to state. I’m hoping to have three to four wrestlers in the finals.”
Overall, the Falcons feature nine freshmen and Emborg said the ninth-graders are “coming along and they are competitive.”
There are some challenges having so many new wrestlers, but they are welcomed challenges and the team has responded well to everything the coaches have asked.
“Just being able to juggle experienced wrestlers with brand-new wrestlers with practices and keeping it fun and challenging,” Emborg explained, “but at the same time giving the more-experienced girls challenges so they don’t get bored. We’ve concentrated on lots and lots of basics.”
Recently Savaria has responded well to an obstacle she encountered. During her first two seasons, Savaria was victorious in all of her matches and won every bout by pin. As a junior, Savaria was 25-0 and as a sophomore she posted a 13-0 mark.
Savaria suffered the first loss of her Montana high school career in girls competition at the Tom LeProwse Invitational in Bozeman on Jan. 7.
In the championship match Savaria — who has wrestled against the boys and both won and lost during those matches in Montana high school competition — had built a big lead, but KyLee Lindsley of Belgrade won by pin in 3:38.
“It was a little lapse in judgement and being out of position,” explained Emborg of the upset. “She (Savaria) handled it very well and was of course angry but by the time we were driving home she moved past it and came Monday hard to work.”
Savaria has won every match since that setback and is now 20-1 on the season. While she had never lost a Montana high school girls match, Savaria is a dedicated wrestler who travels to tournaments during the club seasons. Thus, she has matched up with some of the top regional and national girls wrestlers and has experienced both victory and defeat in those settings.
“She’s been to national tournaments and she’s lost there. This was not a thing that has never happened,” explained Emborg. “She’s had to deal with losses in the past. On Monday, you would have never known. In my opinion, that’s a sign of a true champion. Flush it down the toilet.”
For the Falcons, Emborg said a first happened in a 42-24 setback against Billings Senior on Thursday. The Falcons were able to fill every weight class in a dual.
“It was a pretty big deal. They (the Falcons wrestlers) were pretty excited,” Emborg said.
This year is the largest team Skyview has had in terms of participants for girls wrestling and Emborg expects that trend to continue.
“We are growing and improving and there is definitely a buzz among the halls of Skyview,” said Emborg. “It’s a team they want to be a part of it. Next year we’ll even have more wrestlers.”
