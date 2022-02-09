BILLINGS — Defending state champion Kalispell Flathead and state runner-up Billings Senior appear to be the favorites for the team title with the girls state wrestling tournament beginning Thursday at 4 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Competition on Thursday will include seven weight classes that feature more than 16 girls competing.
The boys will begin their state tournament on Friday with the first round at 10:20 a.m. The girls also are scheduled to start at 10:20 a.m. on Friday.
Overall, there are 242 girls entered in the state competition this year. Like last season, there are no qualifiers for girls to compete at state as the sport is in the second-year of implementation as a pilot program. Thus any girl who wrestled this year is eligible.
Some of the brackets have more wrestlers than the traditional 16-person bracket at the state tournament, so that’s why the tourney begins a day early for the girls.
For the girls portion of the event, two rounds will be contested on Thursday night in weight classes 103, 113, 120, 126, 132, 145 and 170 pounds. Competition in weight classes 138, 152, 205 and 285 pounds for the girls will begin Friday.
Brian Michelotti of the Montana High School Association, the state wrestling tourney manager since 2006, earlier told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com that by the time the 2:30 p.m. session begins on Friday, the boys and girls will both be in the same spots of the bracket with quarterfinals and third-round consolation matches.
The parade of finalists for the boys and girls is slated for 4 p.m. Saturday with the championship matches to follow.
For the girls competition, teams can enter as many wrestlers as they have per weight class, but only their top two scorers will count in the team scores.
• Kalispell Flathead will have a total of 30 girls entered in the tournament.
At 120 pounds, No. 1 seed Hania Halverson is 24-1. Last year in the first girls state championships, Halverson was fourth at 113 pounds.
Flathead coach Jeff Thompson expects a “close, close team race with the girls.”
• Senior has a team of 20 assembled for the state tourney, which includes defending state champion sophomore Kendal Tucker (20-0). Tucker, a sophomore, is once again entered in the 152-pound bracket.
Other top wrestler for the Broncs are junior Gracelyn Hanson (113), sophomore Jersey Berg (120), senior Cheyenne Daigneau (126), senior Gracy Jones (145) and junior Rylee Kogolshak (170).
Broncs coach Mickey Mahlmeister said the message he's tried to stress to his team is to stay focused on the task at hand.
"Go out there and wrestle every match and win by pin," he said, "and if unfortunately you end up on the back side of the bracket, those matches are important too; try to do well to score points for the team."
And while 20 wrestlers is an amazing number for a team to have in a second-year sport, Mahlmeister said "all of us have to get through Flathead's numbers. Thirty is a huge number."
Mahlmeister said Butte, Skyview and Glacier are other teams he thinks are in the trophy hunt.
"My thought is the same as last year. All the matches have to be wrestled," he said. "Any team with over 11 wrestlers is in the running for a state title. There is a lot of talent peppered across the state that can dilute us and Flathead."
• Butte is hoping to contend for a team trophy as well. The Bulldogs, fourth in the team race a year ago, have 13 girls entered in the tourney.
Junior Hayla Hoffman, who was second last year at the state championship meet at Lockwood High School at 170 pounds, is wrestling at 205 this year.
Junior Kaylee LaPier (103) wrestled at state for the Bulldogs last year. Sophomore Aydin Gonzalez (120) has a listed record of 21-4 on trackwrestling.com.
• The Billings Skyview Falcons have 10 girls entered in the tournament.
Leading the Falcons is junior Kassidee Savaria, who was 13-0 with 13 pins last year en route to the 205-pound title.
This year Savaria (205) is 21-0 with every win coming by pin, according to Skyview girls coach Bryan Emborg.
“She’s looking great and wrestling really aggressively and wrestling at a high level,” said Emborg.
Junior Evija Cagle, sixth last year at 126, is set to compete at 132 pounds. Freshman Brynn Brower (120) is also one to watch for the Falcons.
Emborg thinks the Falcons have a chance to win a team trophy, saying, “We’ll be battling for a place and won’t know until the very end.”
Flathead and Senior are the favorites said Emborg, who said he thinks Butte, Glacier, and Gallatin are among the other top teams Skyview will be battling.
“It will be a dogfight for third place,” he said. “It’s a numbers game with Senior and Kalispell Flathead having the numbers, they’ll be tough to knock off.”
• Billings West will have five wrestlers at state. Junior Bella Hernandez (126) has been the Bears’ top wrestler with a record of 18-3. Hernandez was fourth at state last year at 120 pounds wrestling for Lockwood.
Another standout for West is freshman Makenzee Neal (138), who is 14-2.
Coach Gabe Hernandez, the father of Bella, is in his first year guiding West.
“I just want the girls to have fun and enjoy the experience,” Gabe Hernandez said. “If they all do that, I’ll be satisfied.
“We definitely have a shot at getting some girls in the medal rounds, but so do a lot of other teams.”
• Great Falls sophomore Kaylin Taylor, who last year won the 103-pound division to become the first Treasure State girls wrestling individual titlist, is entered at 113 pounds.
• Poplar’s Jazmin Gorder, the 113-pound champ last year, looks to conclude her prep career with another title at 113 pounds.
• Livingston-Big Timber’s Jessica Gubler, a junior, was the state champ at 120 pounds last year and is wrestling at 132 pounds this year.
• Sidney sophomore Amaiya Kirn, last year’s titlist at 126 pounds, is once again entered in the 126-pound division.
• Senior Mariah Wahl of Cut Bank, last year’s state tourney Quick-Pin winner, was the titlist last year at 138 pounds and she looks to defend the title in that weight division.
• Bozeman Gallatin senior Lily Schultz was victorious in the 145-pound championship bout last year at Lockwood and is wrestling at 126 pounds this year.
• Shepherd senior LeeAnn Hoch, second at state last year at 103 pounds, is once again entered at 103 pounds.
• Senior Hannah Hurst (113) of Hamilton was the state runner-up at 120 last year.
• Senior Lily Grismer (113) of Cascade placed second last year at 126.
• Wolf Point sophomore Joli Beston (132) placed second last year at 132 pounds.
• Bozeman Gallatin senior Maria Matosich (138) placed second at 138 last year.
• Junior Lillian MacDonald (152) of Plains-Hot Springs, was second last year at 152.
• Belgrade senior Norah Larson (205) placed second at 205 a year ago.
• Columbus-Absarokee-Park City senior Kali Hood (285) was the runner-up at 285 last year.
• Cascade finished third as a team last year in Lockwood. Flathead was first with 142 points, Senior followed with 135 and Cascade had 68 points at the inaugural meet. This year, Cascade has two girls entered: Grismer and senior Skye Smith (285).
