BILLINGS — The Kalispell Flathead Bravettes have put themselves in the driver’s seat.
The Brave Brawlers held a big lead at the conclusion of wrestling Friday at the state girls wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Bravettes, the defending state champion, had amassed 144 points.
Billings Senior, last year’s state runner-up, was second with 108 points.
Billings Skyview and Kalispell Glacier were in a tight battle for third with the Falcons holding a 1.5-point advantage, 72.5-72.
“The girls team is on fire and we have won a lot of tight matches,” Flathead coach Jeff Thompson said. “We are very excited where our girls are. They are sitting in an excellent position to bring home a state title tomorrow night.”
Broncs coach Mickey Mahlmeister was pleased with how his team was performing.
“The girls are wrestling really well,” he said. “We had a good day of wrestling and won matches we needed to win; a couple were tough-fought losses.
“Every match from now on will get tougher and tougher.”
Flathead junior Lily McMahon claimed a 9-7 overtime victory over Lili Schubarth of Simms in the 126-pound quarterfinals.
McMahon, who placed third at the Oregon state championships last year, had been 0-1 against Schubarth.
“I think I felt a lot better and had the drive and determination to beat her,” she said. “I went out there and did what I know.”
McMahon won her first two matches of the tournament with pins in :53 and 1:33.
McMahon is scheduled to wrestle Lily Schultz of Bozeman Gallatin, the defending 145-pound state champion, in the semifinals.
“I just have to keep up the energy and drive and not be stupid,” said McMahon.
What makes the Brave Brawlers such a good team is they are confident in their abilities and believe in themselves, said McMahon.
“We are just like going out there knowing we need to win and having trust in our training and time,” she said. “We’ve put so much into it. We have to keep our intensity and our desire to win.”
Schultz is 3-0 at the tourney with pins in 1:23, 1:01 and 4:19.
For Schultz, a senior, her goal is to “win state.”
To reach that goal, Schultz said she “just has to stay focused and make sure I’m controlling the match.”
On Friday, it was hard to find a close parking spot in the lot for fans if they weren’t there early and attendance appeared to be higher than most years on Friday at the all-class event. Spectators were loud, the team posters and banners hanging in the arena were back, and there were the traditional chants of “Butte, Butte, Butte!” when a Bulldog won a match.
Last year girls wrestling was sanctioned for the first time and the girls tourney was held at Lockwood High School. The boys tourneys were held in Kalispell (AA), Miles City (A) and Shelby (B-C).
Schultz was happy to be wrestling at the Metra.
“It’s super fun. A little busy and lots of people, but fun,” she said.
Taylor Angle of Plains-Hot Springs is 3-0 at the tourney, which started Thursday for the girls, at 126 pounds.
Last year, Angle placed third at state at 113 pounds.
Angle will be matched with Amaiya Kirn of Sidney in the semifinals. Kirn was last year’s 126-pound state titlist.
Angle said her goal is a state championship.
“First, especially for my senior year,” she said.
Angle said she hasn’t wrestled Kirn.
“She’s really good at shooting, so I have to work at defending that,” she said.
When she steps on the mat, Angle said she treats every match the same.
“I just go out there without thinking anything, except I know they’ll be really tough,” Angle said.
In 2019, Angle qualified for the B-C state wrestling tournament at 103 pounds and competed at the Metra. Before last season, girls who wrestled competed against the boys in both the regular season and postseason.
“I wrestled here my freshman year and it’s definitely a lot bigger,” Angle said.
“I like it being at the Metra. It’s a lot more exciting and there are a lot more people cheering. It’s nice being able to wrestle at Metra.”
The semifinal and consolation quarterfinals begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The championship round is set to begin at approximately 4 p.m.
Angle said her family moved to Plains from Iowa when she was in the sixth grade. Angle said she may pursue wrestling at the college level, possibly at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa, to be “close to family.”
“I started wrestling when I was four, in a small town in Iowa,” she said. "I’ve been wrestling my whole life.”
For Angle, the semifinal match will be the biggest match of her career as last year she lost in the quarterfinals to eventual 113-pound state champion Jazmin Gorder of Poplar before coming back to place third.
“I’m definitely really, really excited,” said Angle.
Senior sophomore Kendal Tucker (152, 22-0), last year’ state champion at 152 pounds, won by fall in :59 and :53 and has advanced to the semifinals, where she’ll face Belgrade’s Chi Gushi.
Skyview junior Kassidee Savaria (23-0, 23 pins) stapled her first two opponents in :41 and :54, and will be pitted in the semifinals against Havre’s Aliyah Stiffarm at 205 pounds. Last year Savaria wrestled to a 13-0 record with 13 falls and claimed the 205-pound state bracket.
