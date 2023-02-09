BILLINGS — Girls wrestlers will be competing for individual and team state titles for the third time ever this weekend at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
There are some wrinkles this season compared to the first two years of girls wrestling. For the first time, girls competed in divisional tournaments to qualify for the state tournament.
Also unlike past years, while girls will wrestle individually in one combined classification, team scoring will be split into two classes. Two team champions will be crowned, one for AA and one for Classes A-C.
Class AA team race
While some things have changed, Kalispell Flathead is hoping the results remain the same. They have claimed the state title in each of the first two years of girls’ competition.
This year, the Bravettes are sending 18 girls to compete for the inaugural Class AA state title. After consecutive first-place finishes, there is a certainly a target on Flathead’s back.
“There is always pressure going into the state tournament, but especially when you are the defending state champions,” Flathead wrestling coach Amber Downing said.
Billings Senior is likely the biggest obstacle in the way of Flathead’s hopes at a three-peat. Senior has been right behind Flathead, finishing in second place in each of the last two years. This season, they hope the third time is the charm to get over the hump and claim a state title.
“We can certainly win this tournament if wrestle our best,” Senior head coach Charlie Klepps said. “They’ve worked hard to be in this position.”
Senior qualified a tournament-high 22 wrestlers for the state tournament, with every one of their wrestlers from divisionals punching their ticket to the Metra.
“Going into the tournament I’d probably say Senior is the favorite. Just based on numbers, our girls will really have to show up to be able to contend with them,” Downing said.
After knocking on the door two years in a row, there is a determination in the Senior wrestling room to complete the mission this year.
“All these girls want to win and want the title just as much as the girls who have been beat by Kalispell (Flathead) twice,” Senior 120-pound junior Isabelle Dillon said.
Behind Senior and Flathead, Butte is sending the third-most wrestlers to compete in the girls classification with 12.
With three wrestlers winning the Western AA divisional, the Bulldogs feel good about their chances at individual and team success.
“Individually we feel like we can compete in every weight class that we are entered in. Team-wise we really think we can compete for a trophy just like we have at every tournament we’ve been in so far this year,” said Butte wrestling coach Geno Liva.
Classes A-C team race
Plenty of schools will be in the chase for the inaugural state championship in Classes A-C.
There is an excitement for the smaller schools across the state now that they will get a better opportunity to hoist a team trophy.
In the first two seasons, smaller schools were overshadowed at the state tournament by AA schools that had double the girls wrestlers. Now in a more even playing field, schools in Classes A-C will have a chance to shine.
“With us not having as many wrestlers, the change definitely gives us some hope to compete for a state title,” Miles City wrestling coach Dan Fox said.
Miles City will certainly be one of the favorites heading into the tournament. With seven girls competing at the Metra, they have their eyes on the trophy.
“We’ve had a pretty good year. I’m just trying to keep the girls focused and hungry. We want to peak at the right time and I really feel like we are. Our ultimate goal is to win state,” Fox said.
There will be several other schools involved in the team race. Ronan has eight wrestlers heading to Billings with hopes at a team state title.
Baker will also be right in the thick of things with seven wrestlers competing at the Metra. Jacey Gorder, a Dickinson State commit, is the top seed at 126 pounds with a 33-2 record for Baker.
Havre and Lockwood are also expected to be in the mix for the Class A-C team title.
Individual storylines
Individually, there are a plethora of storylines to be following. Most notably, three wrestlers will be going for their third state title in as many years. In only the third season of the girls state tournament, the milestone would be nothing short of historic.
Amaiya Kirn, competing at 132 pounds, is a two-time state champion at 126 pounds. The junior from Sidney is 22-1 this season and the top seed in her bracket.
Billings Senior’s Kendal Tucker is also one weekend away from history. Tucker, a junior, is going for her third consecutive title at 152 pounds.
Kassidee Savaria rounds out the group of potential three-time state champions. Savaria won her past two titles at 205 pounds and is now competing at 185, where she is 24-1 this season for Billings Skyview.
Another development to watch will be wrestlers attempting to cap off undefeated seasons. Meadow Mahlmeister, an eighth-grader from Lockwood is 36-0 this season and competing for the title at 120 pounds.
Angelina Escarcega, a defending champion at 103 pounds from Poplar, is 33-0 this season wrestling at 100 pounds.
Out of Huntley Project, Gretchen Donally is a jaw-dropping 44-0 this season at 138 pounds. Donally took first place at 145 last season at the Metra.
It could be a record-breaking weekend for several girls wrestlers.
Aside from the team and individual storylines, the wrestling community from across the state is elated to feel the energy at the Metra again. With all classes under one roof, there is plenty of opportunity for excitement.
”It’s a crazy environment when you bring in all of the classes and teams. The crowds are loud and it’s just a really cool environment for the kids to wrestle in,” Liva said.
After a long and grueling wrestling season, it all culminates at the Metra this weekend. Upsets will happen, champions will be crowned and history will be made.
“The energy is second to none, it’s outrageous. It’s the highest of highs and the lowest of lows,” Downing said.
The parade of athletes will kick the event off at 10 a.m. on Friday, with first-round matches beginning at 10:20 a.m. On Saturday, the semifinals are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. with the finals starting at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.