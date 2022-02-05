MISSOULA — Teegan Vasquez and his teammates passed around a hat that every Kalispell Glacier wrestler put on when they stepped on the podium to receive their medals following the Western AA divisional on Saturday.
The smiles and laughter were a constant for the group in their final tune-up for the state tournament, which runs Friday and Saturday in Billings. Vasquez was loose and enjoying himself after winning the 132-pound bracket, even as the pressure seemingly mounts in his chase for a third state title in three years.
“Actually, I feel like there’s less pressure,” he said after receiving his medal. “I feel like that freshman year was the toughest because you’re like, ‘Man, what happens if I don’t win this because there’s no way I can go for four.’ So, just being able to win one took tons of pressure off. It’s just like ‘Yeah, I’m that guy, I can go out there and win and I’m the best.’”
Vasquez kept alive his undefeated record this season and earned the No. 1 seed out of the Western AA for the state tournament by pinning Butte junior Kip Pumnea in 73 seconds in the divisional title match. He won his other divisional matches with pins in 61 and 88 seconds.
Vasquez added the divisional title to the crowns he won at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic and Western Montana Ronan Invitational. His success has come even as he’s jumped up two weight classes after he won at 103 pounds as a freshman and 120 pounds as a sophomore.
“My mindset is just keep on the gas pedal and don’t let anything up,” he said. “I’ve already won two, so no reason to just relax and be like, ‘OK, well, I’ve already won two, I got this third one easy.’ It’s definitely keeping the gas pedal on and wrestling solid like I am right now.”
Helena Capital senior Carson DesRosier is also aiming for his third state championship and will be taking a No. 1 seed into the tournament.
The undefeated wrestler captured the top seed at 138 by pinning Flathead senior Asher Kemppainen, the state runner-up at 132 last year, in 3:25. His other two wins at divisionals were a 19-3 technical fall and a pin in 67 seconds.
“It feels good, but the job’s not done,” DesRosier said. “I know I just got to keep grinding it out and stay tough for one more week.”
DesRosier won the 120-pound state title as a freshman. He was the runner-up at 132 as a sophomore. And he won the 138 crown last year.
“I try to have a high pace no matter what the score is, make sure I’m always wrestling,” he said. “It’s always something I’ve talked about, but I’ve done better with it this year. I’ve just got to keep that champion mentality.”
Flathead flying
Flathead has been the top-ranked Class AA team in the state all season, and the Braves showed just how dangerous they could be next week when they try to repeat as state champions.
They had six wrestlers win individual titles in the 13 weight classes at divisionals. Their wrestlers accounted for 10 of the 26 spots in the finals, the most of any team.
Add in the fact that none of the current Flathead wrestlers won an individual title last year when the Braves captured the team crown, and it makes them look even scarier heading into this state tournament.
Senior Fin Nadeau has been the closest to winning a title as a three-time state runner-up who’s looking for his first title before heading to wrestle at Binghamton University in New York. He showed he might have what it takes, beating Missoula Big Sky junior Izzy Moreno, the 132-pound champ last year, for the third time in three tries this year. He added a 7-2 win in the divisional final to his 15-8 decision and 6-4 sudden victory earlier this season.
“I’ve taken the pressure off, I’m already going to college, and now I just go out and dominate and beat everybody in the gym,” he said. “Every other year, I’ve gone in nervous and wrestled not to my potential. This year, I’m just ready to do it. I’m getting a little tired of taking second. It’d mean a lot to win it finally.”
Senior Chase Youso won the 205 divisional title by pinning Big Sky senior Hunter Curtis in 2:56. He was third at 170 last year at state.
Junior Gabe Lake pinned Capital junior Conner Kovick in 1:45 to win the 160 divisional title. He finished third at 145 last year at state.
Junior Cade Troupe captured the 152 divisional title with a 3-0 decision over Butte senior Connor Konda. He placed fourth at 145 last year at state.
Sophomore Anders Thompson pinned Glacier senior Royce Conklin in 3:11 to win the 170 divisional title. He took fourth at 138 last year at state.
Freshman Aiden Downing won the 113 divisional title by scoring a 4-2 decision over Butte senior Trey Whitlock.
“State is going to be exciting because our team is really stacked, especially at the upper weights,” Nadeau said. “It really helps in the room because you always have somebody to wrestle. I can feel for some of these other guys where they don’t have that practice partner quality. Everyday with us, we push ourselves in the room.”
Seeking a breakthrough
In the match of the day, Butte junior Mason Christian toughed out a triple-overtime win against Flathead junior Noah Poe-Hatten for the 182 divisional title.
Christian led 3-2 in the third period before Poe-Hatten scored an escape, leading to overtime. After neither wrestler scored in the sudden victory period, Christian fell down 4-3 by allowing an escape in the first tiebreaker period but evened the scored with his own escape with two seconds remaining. That set up the ultimate tiebreaker, and Christian scored an escape to earn the 5-4 win.
“I didn’t even know if I won because I’ve never been in that position. I had to ask if I won,” he said. “It was just crazy. The fans were going crazy. We have the best fans in the state. It’s so awesome. To hear those ‘Butte’ chants, it’s the greatest thing ever.”
It was the third time in three matches that Christian and Poe-Hatten had the outcome decided by a single point. Poe-Hatten won the first meeting, a 1-0 decision in the Jug Beck finals, and Christian got him back with a one-point win last week.
Both of them are seeking their first state titles and seem destined to match up again in the finals. Christian was third at 182 in last year’s state tournament, while Poe-Hatten was the state runner-up at 160.
“I’ve still got my work cut out for me because Noah’s insane, he’s a really good wrestler,” Christian said. “Every time, there’s always something new with him I’ve got to plan for. I know I’m going six minutes and it’s going to be tough because he’s a really good wrestler.
“He’s pushed me a lot this year because he’s that guy there that I want to beat. Every day when I’m in the room, I’m thinking, ‘What can I do to get better to beat him again?’ It’s going to be a good match at state for sure.”
Among other wrestlers seeking their first state title, Capital junior Talon Marsh stayed undefeated and earned the top seed at 285 by pinning Capital junior Paul Mousel at 5:08. Marsh is looking to improve upon his sixth-place finished at state last year at 285.
“I feel pretty confident in myself right now,” he said. “I feel confident in my abilities. I feel like I’ve put the work in to deserve to be in this position and I’m going to see if it pays off at state.”
Big Sky senior Isaac Ayers won the 126 divisional title by pinning Butte freshman Karson Pumnea in 3:14. He’ll be looking for his second podium finish in his fourth trip to state, having taken sixth as a freshman
Butte senior Kyler Raiha captured the 120-pound crown with a 6-4 sudden victory over Flathead freshman Diesel Thompson.
Capital freshman Cashton Spolar won the 103-pound title by pinning Flathead sophomore Davin Naldret at 3:50.
Western A divisional
Frenchtown had four winners in the Western A divisional: Isaac Stewart (103), Gavin McLean (152), Smokey Stoker (160), Philip Herald (285).
Three Ronan wrestlers took first: Ridge Cote (113), Landon Bishop (145), Tristan Fisher (170).
Columbia Falls also had three winners: Tyler Gilfry (120), Josiah Kilman (132), Justin Windauer (138).
Libby/Troy's lone first-place finisher was Jace DeShazer (182).
Western B/C divisional
Thompson Falls had two wrestlers earn first place in the Western B/C divisional: Trae Thilmony (145) and Eli Ratliff (152).
Eureka had one titlist: Johnny Fehr (205).
Plains/Hot Springs also had one winner: David Schulze (138)
