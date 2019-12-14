While defending their 2018 Mining City Duals title was the goal, the manner in which Great Falls reached it was just as important.
The Bison defeated defending Class AA state champions Bozeman 51-22, retaining their title in Butte while also taking down one of their top rivals for the peak of Montana high school wrestling.
Great Falls head coach Luis Carranza was proud of his team for going the distance at the Butte Civic Center, but is already focused on what comes next.
“We still have a lot to work on,” Carranza said. “But we’re in a good place right now… We want to wrestle the top competition as early as possible, because it’ll be a good measuring stick for the rest of the season.”
With Bozeman and Great Falls facing off in a rematch dual on Thursday, that’s completely understandable. However, the coach can embrace the Bison’s third tournament in two weeks after his team took down the Hawks.
Bozeman was able to earn an opening lead after the 103-pound Sam Crawford won an opening decision, but Great Falls won back-to-back pins and a forfeit to earn an early 18-4 lead.
The Hawks didn’t go down easy, and three straight pins from Bozeman saw the Bison trail for the first time, 22-18.
But, like their opponents, Great Falls roared back in spectacular fashion. The Bison took the remaining six matches, as standouts Liam Swanson (182), Elijah Davis (205) and 2018 Class AA heavyweight champion Eathan DeRoche sealed the tournament.
Swanson stepped up and pinned Bozeman’s Zac Renner to lock up the title, although Davis and DeRoche followed with victories. Does the 182-pounder enjoy being in that high-pressure situation?
“Of course,” Swanson said. “It’s kind of a privilege to get to do something like that against a good team like Bozeman. We really like to beat good teams like Bozeman, and it’s an honor to win it after putting in the hard work.”
Bozeman head coach Nate Laslovich praised the Bison for a well-wrestled dual and was happy with the tenacity of his team, but knows that the Hawks have work to do if they’re interested in defending their state title.
“Great Falls looks great,” Laslovich said. “And this was good for us. There’s a lot to work on and a lot to build off of, and I’m really proud of our guys, the way they competed.”
Bozeman beats Flathead 33-31 in match of the tournament
The sting of defeat was still present for Flathead head coach Jeff Thompson, but he had to praise the quality of the Braves’ semifinal against Bozeman.
“That was awesome,” Thompson said. “That’s good for wrestling. When a dual comes down to the last match, 33-31, that’s fantastic win or lose. But yeah, we’d loved to have been in the final.”
Instead, the Hawks move on after a high-intensity battle that saw Bozeman earn four total falls to Flathead’s three. However, despite entering the final two match with a lead in falls, the Braves’ Tanner Russell(170) came in clutch in the penultimate match with a decision victory, giving Flathead a 31-30 lead.
Wrestling in the 182-pound slot, the Hawks’ Kaelan Patten stepped up with a trip to finals on the line. Patten jumped out to a strong 10-point lead, but, as Bozeman head coach Nate Laslovich points out, it wasn’t a cakewalk from there.
“It’s kind of dangerous for [Patten] sometimes,” Laslovich said. “His blood sugar gets a little low, he’s a diabetic. He gets up 10-0 and it looks like he’ll keep going but I saw him crash so we took a couple injury timeouts. He’s so tough though, so competitive. It was impressive the way he finished.”
Patten held on after Flathead’s Paxton Boyce cut into his lead for a 12-7 victory, and a match win that would send Bozeman to the finals. For Flathead, the loss was a tough lesson for a team that has a lot of optimism going forward.
“We lost a war,” Thompson said. “Bozeman wrestled us really well and we lost a couple matches there that we could’ve won, we just have to get back in the saddle… There’s a lot of potential in this team, we have 10 guys in the starting lineup that are [underclassmen] so it’s exciting for the future.”
Great Falls defeats Billings Senior 40-32 to make championship dual
Flathead and Bozeman’s semifinal may have ended 33-31, but Great Falls’ 40-32 win over Billings Senior was just as intense.
The defending champions of the Mining City Duals were taken to the limit by Senior, but Bison head coach Luis Carranza praised his kids for standing up to the test.
“Our kids were ready,” Carranza said. “We were expecting a tough dual, [Senior’s] kids are really well-coached and we know they’re tough. But that’s the situation we wanted to be in.”
Bison talisman Elijah Davis (205) started off the dual against Senior’s Sylas Dillon, and the Great Falls wrestler wasted no time getting his team going.
Within 64 seconds, Davis had Dillon pinned and Great Falls’ team jumping with energy. For Davis, that’s exactly what he wants.
“Going first is my favorite time to go,” Davis said. “You get everything rolling and when you start with a pin and another pin comes, it just keeps going… We’re trying to take the new kids in the lineup and show them what Bison tough really means.”
The Broncs answered the challenge well, winning 5 of the next seven matches to secure a lead heading towards the finish. However, trailing 34-32 heading into the 182-pound match, Great Falls’ Liam Swanson pinned Peyton Morton to take the Bison back to the final.
Senior head coach Josh Beeman was pleased with his team’s effort and reflected on the positives of the Broncs’ run in Butte.
“A loss is a loss,” Beeman said. “It should be motivation. We got some team camaraderie, we’ve got a lot of kids fighting as hard as they can, but we lost a high-quality dual to a dang good team.”
Butte loses in quarterfinal to Billings Senior
After an opening day of success at the Mining City Duals, Butte was brought back down to earth.
After following up their Pool 6 sweep with an opening 39-21 win over Helena Capital, Butte lost 54-17 to Billings Senior in the quarterfinals to be eliminated from championship contention.
Bulldogs head coach Cory Johnston said that Butte’s elimination was due to his team dropping some close matches and that the Bulldogs have areas to improve going forward.
“We lost some scrambles,” Johnston said. “We have to get better at some positions. A lot of our wrestling has to improve for us to be where we want to be.”
Butte was unable to bounce back in their consolation match, losing 39-36 to Missoula Big Sky as Johnston freshened up his lineup with underclassman.
Johnston mentioned that the chance to compete against the state’s best was the real benefit for Butte, and that the Mining City Duals were a lesson for Butte in terms of matching up with competition.
“It was a good weekend,” Johnston said. “We talk to our kids, saying that we can’t run from competition, we have to understand that. We have to meet that competition head on and get comfortable in uncomfortable situations.”
