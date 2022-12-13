HELENA — Dylan Graham, Helena Capital’s senior 182-pounder, made his long-awaited return to the crosstown mat Tuesday night in a 51-24 Bruins dual victory over Helena High.
Capital is now half-way to sweeping the crosstown duals for the fourth-straight season.
“We’re competing, top to bottom, a lot better since – the very first match of the year we were pretty flat,” Capital head coach Shawn Graham said. “It’s nice to see the boys improving every day.”
“They keep competing harder and harder every match, which is exactly what we’re looking for.”
Shawn is Dylan’s father, and his younger son, Cole, picked up a win by forfeit at 170 pounds.
Dylan’s wrestling career has been hampered by injuries, but Tuesday night, he looked healthy as ever, pinning Helena High’s Sam Harkins just 57 seconds into the match.
“It felt really good,” Dylan said. “The team wrestled good and we came out with the win.”
“Dylan is getting better every match…He’s getting smoother, his takedowns are looking better and better,” Shawn said. “The rust chunks are kinda starting to come off.”
Dylan, who will graduate in the spring, is committed to play football at Montana Tech, but after missing his junior season on the mat, he’s looking to go out on top, all while his father watches from the sideline.
As Dylan put it, one last hoorah.
“It’s a love-hate kinda thing,” Dylan said of being coached by his father. “We disagree on some stuff and we agree on some stuff. For the most part, it’s pretty alright…[I] don’t have a lot of these left, and after this year, there’s no more wrestling.”
“It means something to go out there and finish it off.”
Helena High gained its first points Tuesday night when junior Caleb O’Shea pinned Capital’s Mason Eblen in the first period of their 103-pound match.
“Caleb is extremely tough for a 103-pounder,” Bengal coach Sam Bogard said. “He’s gonna be a force at 103 all year.”
Connor Lamping pinned Capital’s Cohen Sassano in the second period at 126 and JT Gehring did the same to Capital’s Boston Lay in the third period at 138.
Bogard said he liked the way many of his kids competed, singling out Colin Mehrens at 132 pounds. Bogard said Mehrens wrestled a great match and made just one mistake, leading to him being pinned by Capital’s Ayden Smelko in the second period.
“You just gotta work harder,” Bogard said of his post match message to his team. “Flat out – they gotta work harder. Nobody is gonna hand anything to you, you gotta go out there and earn it.”
Ian Mehrens was the fourth and final Bengal to earn a pin on Tuesday, doing so with 44 seconds left in the first period at 152 pounds against Dane Butler.
Defending heavyweight state champion Talon Marsh wasted little time pinning Trent Salway at 285, doing so just over 40 seconds into the match.
“It was really good,” Marsh said of the crosstown atmosphere. “There were a lot of people here, that’s always fun. Big crowds for both schools, so that makes it a lot more fun to come out here and compete.”
Marsh is now 6-0, with all wins by fall, this season.
“I think Talon has a really good chance [to repeat as state champion],” Shawn said. “He was 5-0 with five pins at the Mining City dual and he pinned his guy tonight. Talon just needs to keep doing what Talon does.”
“He’s a pretty smart wrestler – he stays in good position – and he finishes matches.”
Jayden Simmons earned Capital three points at 113 on Tuesday, while Cashton Spolar pinned Helena High’s Asa Wood in the third period at 120 pounds.
Tuff Adams earned a pin of Helena High’s Sam Schiltz in the second period of the 205-pound match and improved to 5-1 on the season.
Capital’s Cole Wines pinned Beau Wood in the first period at 145 and Conner Kovick (6-0) put the bow on a Bruin victory with a first-period pin of Bronson Olson at 160 pounds.
On the varsity girl’s side, Capital’s Bryton Kipp pinned Riley Murgel at 165 pounds in the second period.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.