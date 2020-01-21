HELENA — For the Helena Capital wrestling team, there was no better way to cap off senior night than with a win over Helena High or a pin by Zane McCormick.
And that's what transpired Tuesday night inside the Bears Den, as the Bruins completed the season sweep of Helena High, with a second win this season in dual competition.
The first win in the season series for Capital was 52-24. This time around the Bruins still won convincingly, 57-16.
"It was senior night and that was really special for us," Capital head coach Jeff Mahana said. "We talk about trying to get better in every match. We scored more points than the last dual -- they scored less. So in our book, we got better."
For McCormick, a senior who mans the 205-pound weight class for the Bruins, his home career couldn't have ended better than with the pin he got over Ruger Young in the dual's final match.
"It feels really good," McCormick said after. "This is what we have been looking forward to all year. It's weird to think that will be the last crosstown I will ever be in."
"It was awesome to see that," Mahana said of McCormick's pin. "To see him have the career he has had for us and to see him get a pin in under 35 seconds on senior night, it was a dominant performance."
McCormick was joined by Josh Lee (285) and Tyler Tobel (132) as other seniors who notched wins against Helena High. They each won by forfeit, as did Conner Kovick at 145 pounds.
Early on, the dual was tight between the two teams. JT Gehrig of the Bengals (113) won by forfeit, following a pin by Capital's Hunter Rahn at 103 pounds, making the score 12-6 Bruins. But then, Ian Mehrens, who was 8th at the Jug Beck last weekend for Helena, won a 13-5 decision over Ayden Smelko at 120.
However, a hard-fought, 7-2 win by Leo Henson over Cadence Dixon set off a run for the Bruins, which saw them win five consecutive matches. Carson DesRosier (138) and Wyatt Schneider (152) both scored pins, pushing Capital's lead to 39-10 before Justice Seamons scored a pin for the Bengals at 160.
Leading 39-16, Capital finished off its season sweep of Helena with successive pins by Ian Isaacson (170), Noah Kovich (182), a Jug Beck champion last weekend, and McCormick at 205, who was also a runner-up in Missoula last weekend.
"Things are really starting to come together," Mahana said. "I think that we are really starting to peak at the right time with the state tournament."
The postseason was also on the mind of Bengals head coach Sam Bogard, who said his team just keeps improving.
"It's all starting to click and come together," Bogard said. "Everyone from 103 to 205 stepped up. We are a lot more aggressive and have started to attack. I have a couple more weeks to get them ready for divisionals and by the time we get there, I think we will surprise some people."
Both Capital and Helena High will take part in the Class AA duals this Saturday in Great Falls. The start time is 10 a.m.
