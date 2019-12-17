HELENA -- The crosstown dual between Helena High and Helena Capital started off at 132 pounds, which just happens to be the weight of the Bruins best wrestler, Carson DesRosier.
DesRosier is a defending state champion and against Helena Capital's crosstown rival, he set the tone with a pin in 2:32 over opponent Cameron Wyant. After that his teammates collected five more pins in a 52-24 victory Tuesday night in the Jungle at Helena High.
DesRosier gets the pin. Sorry for the kid in the way. Fall in 2:42. Bruins up 6-0 #mtscores pic.twitter.com/VkXuWYSxHq— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 18, 2019
"It's important with all the younger kids we have, showing them how it's done," DesRosier said. "Show them the intensity and importance of it."
With three open weights, winning the crosstown dual was always going to be difficult for the Bengals.
Ian Isaacson with the hard fought pin. Bruins lead 28-0. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/UPulh1dg06— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 18, 2019
Yet, the Bruins took their dominance to another level, with six extra-point victories in addition to their three wins by forfeit.
"It always feels good to win crosstown," DesRosier said. "It's nice for bragging rights, but we just need to get back to work and move onto the next challenge."
Conner Kovich notched a pin at 138 pounds for the Bruins pushing the lead to 12-0 early, followed by Ian Isaacson at 160 pounds, Zane McCormick at 205 pounds and Hunter Rahn at 103 pounds.
Kovick with third period pin. Bruins get six at 145. Up 18-0. pic.twitter.com/m82VYLENua— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 18, 2019
Dylan Graham registered a 13-5 win over Justice Seamons at 152 pounds, while Josh Lee (285), Noah Kovick (182) and Wyatt Schneider each won by forfeit.
"I was really proud of our effort," Capital head coach Jeff Mahana said. "We had a game plan that we wanted to go out and execute and good things happen when you follow the plan."
Part of that plan was, and is, scoring extra points whenever possible.
"We preach in our room to be a goer," Mahana said. "We want to go, go, go. We want to score points and we aren't going to leave anything out there. That's unacceptable for us."
On the other side, things didn't go as planned for the Bengals, however, the roster is gaining experience and on the bright side, they closed out the dual with three straight pins from JT Gehring (113), Nathan Elmose (120) and Ian Mehrens (126). Helena also got a pin from Kaleb McKay at 170 pounds.
McKay win the pin. Bengals win at 170. pic.twitter.com/NZQ8OTISKa— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 18, 2019
"It never matters what the score is, my kids are going to come out and fight," Bengals head coach Sam Bogard said. "They are never going to quit and every one of them fought. That's what I like about this group. They never give up and the way I see it, we will never be out of a match."
Both teams will now turn their attention to the prestigious CMR Holiday Classic, which will be Friday and Saturday in Great Falls.
"I am looking forward to getting into a bracketed tournament," Bogard said. "I think we have some kids that will do really well."
Both the Bruins and Bengals took part in the Mining City Duals last week in Butte, a dual tournament. So this weekend in Great Falls will be the first foray for both teams into a traditional wrestling tournament.
And just like Helena High, Capital is looking forward to testing itself.
"It's a great opportunity for our guys, the CMR Holiday Classic is really tough and one of the best competitions in the state," Mahana said. "We aren't really planning for anyone at this point in the year. We just want to do what we do and go out there and try to score points."
