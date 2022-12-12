Wrestling is already an intense sport, but when the crosstown rivalry is factored in for Capital and Helena High, it's even more intense.
"It's fun to find out who's tougher," Capital's Talon Marsh said. "That's what wrestling is all about — toughness. Mental toughness."
Over the past few years, Capital has been the tougher team on the mat. The Bruins have swept the crosstown duals each of the past three seasons and it hasn't hurt that they have had a slew of state champions including Marsh, who won his first state title last season at 285 pounds.
The dominant heavyweight went unbeaten over the weekend for the Bruins, who along with the Bengals, opened their 2022-23 season at the Mining City Duals in Butte.
Neither team advanced to the championship pool. The Bruins went 1-2 the first day but finished the tournament with a 3-2 record after wins over Havre, Missoula Big Sky and Bozeman.
Marsh was the only Bruin to go undefeated and the Montana State football commit notched all five wins by fall. Conner Kovick, a returning state placer also went 5-0 over the weekend for CHS. Dylan Graham, in his first time back on the mat in two years, after missing the 2021-22 season due to injury, was 4-1, as was Cole Graham. Cashton Spolar also had a winning record for the Bruins.
"Wrestling is not my favorite sport ever," Dylan Graham said of his return from injury. "But I can't say that I didn't miss it. It felt good to be back out there."
One thing Graham missed during his junior season was the two dual opportunities against Helena High. Instead of being on the mat, competing with his dad and head coach Shawn Graham or his younger brother Cole, Dylan could do nothing but watch.
"Watching crosstown was kind of weird," he said. "But you know, I'm blessed to be back and I'm ready to roll."
The Bengals are ready too. They posted a 2-3 dual record over the weekend in Butte, beating Bozeman and Lewistown, but dropping matches against Billings West (38-27), Frenchtown and Columbia Falls.
"We actually wrestled really well," Helena High head coach Sam Bogard said. "The best thing was that my kids competed in every match. They never quit and I have two freshmen and they wrestled phenomenally."
Bogard said that the Bengals had approximately twice as many wrestlers out this season, which includes four girls. One of those returning is Caleb O'Shea , who is a junior but missed last season due to injury. He was fourth as a freshman at 103 and went a perfect 5-0 over the weekend.
Ian Mehrens (145) is another talented returner for the Bengals. He fell just short of reaching the podium at state last season and has already signed to wrestle for Dickinson State next season.
The senior is eying a top-six finish at the state tournament in March, as well as looking forward to Crosstown Tuesday night at Helena High.
"It definitely feels like there is a lot more on the line with crosstown," Mehrens said. "It's hard to explain it exactly. It's just more intense and you have more people in the stands."
The senior feels good about his team though and regardless of the outcome against the Bruins, the arrow is pointing up.
"I think we have a much better team," he said. "We just have more kids out this year and that really helps when you don't have to give up forfeits in a dual."
Fellow senior JT Gehring (138) is another regular in the lineup. Like Mehrens, he is one the Bengals returning state qualifiers and is also looking forward to another shot at crosstown.
"It's definitely deeper than just high school wrestling," he said. "It's one of the most fun duals you will ever go to. I remember being younger and coming to crosstown — I just want to go out there and do my best."
Some others that will be on the mat for the Bengals in their home debut on Tuesday will be Brady Gehring, Asa Wood (120), Connor Lampling (126), Colin Mehrens (132), Beau Woods (145), Bronson Olson (160), Charles Fox (182), Sam Harkins (182), Sam Schultz (205) and David Luby (HWT).
The Bengals also have four girls out for wrestling including Lanie Russell, who wrestled at state last season as well as Clara Schuele, Riley Murgel and Kayla Hink.
Prior to the boys dual, there will be girls matches right after the JV and on the Capital side, the Bruins boast girls such as Lilly Bennum, Bryton Kipp, Lola Gonzales, Taylor Lay and Leila McKay.
Bennum has been ranked near the top of her weight class before and should have a shot to contend for the podium this season, which puts her along with a number of wrestlers on the boys team.
Marsh of course tops the lineup as a defending state champion. But Dylan Graham was a two-time placer before missing his junior season and so is Hunter Rahn. Kovick was third last season and Cashton Spolar was a state finalist at 103 ponds last year before finishing as the Class AA runner-up.
Kovick is hoping to join his brother, Noah (two-time state champ) as a state champion for the Bruins. But he's also focused on crosstown and the chance to keep his perfect record intact.
"I'm excited to end it off with a good one," Kovick said. "I know they (Helena High) are better this year for sure."
Kovick (160) and his teammates haven't lost a dual to Helena High. Kovick is also unbeaten against the Bengals, a streak he hopes to continue on Tuesday at the Jungle.
Some other names to know this year for the Bruins are Ayden Smelko (132), Boston Lay (138), Cohen Sassano (126), Cole Wines (145), Dane Butler (152), Tuff Adams (205) and also Paul Mousel who is also a heavyweight and was one win short of the podium at state last season but isn't in the varsity lineup most weeks due to Marsh, the top heavyweight in Class AA.
The Bruins have finished sixth as a team in each of the past two seasons at state and with some added depth, they hope is to push up higher, maybe into the top three which would give CHS its first ever state trophy in wrestling.
"Getting into the top three is tough," Capital head coach Shawn Graham said. "Realistically, we could be in the mix anywhere from third to sixth. I think we could finish anywhere in there. We have more depth this year. We have more kids out for the team, so hopefully our No. 2's will be strong and we'll have more make the state tournament."
The wrestlebacks are where trophies are won after all. So that depth is vital and we'll see how it stacks up Tuesday night for the crosstown dual.
The JV matches will start at 6 p.m. followed by girls matches and the boys varsity dual at 7 p.m.
