It's crosstown week in Helena except for swimming which is Feb. 1, but fans of the Bruins and Bengals don't have to wait for basketball later in the week as Helena High and Capital will kick off a week of rivalry matchups on Tuesday with their second wrestling dual of the season.
Capital took the first dual of the season at the Jungle (48-27) and swept each of the duals in the 2019-20 season, as well as in 2020-21.
The Bruins are also coming off a strong showing at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic, which is one of the most competitive tournaments in the state of Montana. It features not only teams from all classes in Montana, but also teams from throughout the Northwest.
Yet, Capital still posted a sixth-place finish, which was third among all the Class AA teams in attendance with only Butte and Flathead finishing ahead of CHS.
Individual titles from Carson DesRosier (138) and Talon Marsh (285) were a big part of that as well as a runner-up showing from Conner Kovick (160).
Helena High had multiple wresters win matches at the Jug Beck but the Bengals have been hampered by injuries all season. HHS has struggled in duals, in part due to open weights, and have just one victory in dual competition this season.
Outside of a home loss to Butte, Capital has been solid in dual competition. The Bruins were beaten a couple of times in Butte during the Mining City Duals but the lineup that also usually includes Hunter Rahn (126), Cashton Spolar (103), Tucker Zanto (205), Cole Graham (152), Nick Flies (145), Tuff Adams (182), Tyler Crum (170), Cohen Sassano (113) and Dustin Campbell (120) has won more than its lost.
The Bengals will be led by regulars Zane Gehring (103) and JT Gehring (138) who each won multiple matches in Missoula, as well as Asa Wood (113), Steven Yargo (120), Kaleb Kirklin (145), Ian Mehrens (152) Ruger Young (205) Dhestin McKinnis (170) and David Luby (285).
It will be one of the final regular-season duals for the both teams and it will start at 7 p.m. in the Bears Den.
