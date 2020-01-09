HELENA -- The margin of victory doesn't get much closer than it was Thursday night for Helena Capital, as the Bruins edged out Butte High in a Class AA dual at the Bears Den.
The two rivals met at Capital High School and after a hard-fought match, the Bruins came away with a 25-24 victory.
Capital got victories from Hunter Rahn (103), Lane O'Shea (113), Carson DesRosier (132), Wyatt Schneider (145), Dylan Graham (152), Noah Kovick (182) and Keaton Pouliot (205), with O'Shea earning some key extra points with a pin.
Butte also got some key wins in the dual as Keagan Gransberry (120), Gavin Vetter (126), Scout Allen (138), Quinn Sullivan (160), Dominick Scowen (170) and Kobe Moreno (HWT) all won.
When it was all said and done, Capital won seven matches to six for Butte, however, the score would have been tied due to the Bulldogs getting more bonus points, yet Butte lost a point due to unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Bruins the 25-24 win.
Capital will be back in action against CMR and Great Falls High Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.