HELENA -- The margin of victory doesn't get much closer than it was Thursday night for Helena Capital, as the Bruins edged out Butte High in a Class AA dual at the Bears Den.

The two rivals met at Capital High School and after a hard-fought match, the Bruins came away with a 25-24 victory.

Capital got victories from Hunter Rahn (103), Lane O'Shea (113), Carson DesRosier (132), Wyatt Schneider (145), Dylan Graham (152), Noah Kovick (182) and Keaton Pouliot (205), with O'Shea earning some key extra points with a pin.

Butte also got some key wins in the dual as Keagan Gransberry (120), Gavin Vetter (126), Scout Allen (138), Quinn Sullivan (160), Dominick Scowen (170) and Kobe Moreno (HWT) all won. 

When it was all said and done, Capital won seven matches to six for Butte, however, the score would have been tied due to the Bulldogs getting more bonus points, yet Butte lost a point due to unsportsmanlike conduct, giving the Bruins the 25-24 win.

Capital will be back in action against CMR and Great Falls High Friday.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Load comments