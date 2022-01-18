HELENA — It was clear from the moment both teams turned in their lineup cards, that Helena Capital was going to win the crosstown dual Tuesday night at the Bears Den.
Helena High was open at six weights, which meant the Bengals were giving up 36 points. Yet, the matches that were held between the Bruins and Bengals were competitive and intense — just like any crosstown — but it didn't change the final result which favored Capital in a 48-20 win.
"It was great and I saw great effort," Capital head coach Shawn Graham said. "Even in some of the matches that we lost, we saw really great effort. The kids wrestled really hard. And yes, crosstown is important, but it's not as important as us getting in position for divisionals."
Capital got wins by forfeit from Carson DesRosier (138), Nick Flies (145) and Cole Graham (152) to open the dual, before getting a pin in 3:05 from Conner Kovick over Dhestin McKinnis at 160 pounds.
Down 24-0, Helena answered with a pin in the 170-pound weight class by Kaleb Kirklin over Tyler Crum in 1:14. Tuff Adams added another win by forfeit for the Bruins at 182 pounds but the 205-pound class saw a win by Ruger Young of Helena High, who scored a 17-0 technical fall over Josh Peterson of CHS.
That made the score 30-11 in favor of CHS and Talon Marsh quickly extended the lead to 36-11 for the Bruins following a 3:29-minute pin over David Luby in the heavyweight division.
After neither team wrestled at 103 pounds, both the Bruins and Bengals won two more matches each. Cashton Spolar (113) pinned Asa Wood in 3:09 while Rahn won because Helena was open at 126.
The Bengals won the most competitive match of the night as Steven Yargo scored a flurry of points in the third period to rally past Dustin Campbell of Capital to take the 11-10 win by decision at 120 pounds. JT Gehring then closed out the dual with a win by fall over Capital's Boston Lay at 132 pounds.
"We still won the majority of the matches that we wrestled," Helena head coach Sam Bogard said. "We gave up 36 points in forfeits and they scored 48. So we wrestled."
Both the Bruins and the Bengals will head to Great Falls this weekend for the Class AA duals. After this week, there is just one week left of the regular season before the Class AA seeding tournament on Feb. 4-5 and then the All-Class state wrestling tournament in Billings Feb. 11-12.
"We just really want to finish strong," Graham said. "We want the guys who have been wrestling well all year to finish off the right way and try to get some of the other guys a few matches and give them some exposure and hopefully a better seed at divisionals."
The Bengals aren't set up well for dual competition due to open weights but Helena should have some grapplers back before the end of the season and the goal is to get as many kids as possible to Billings.
"We will qualify a lot of kids," Bogard said. "I don't have a lot of kids right now, but a lot of the kids we have will qualify."
