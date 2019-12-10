BELGRADE -- Helena Capital hosted the Capital City Duals last Saturday, but Tuesday, the Bruins were on the road, against Belgrade and the Bruins notched their third win of the season by defeating the Panthers 39-30.
Belgrade swept through the lighter weights, winning the 103, 113 and 120-pound weight classes by pin as well as 126 by forfeit. Colton Gutenberg, Carter Schnidr and Roy Geuzman won by fall. Blake Eatman won by forfeit.
Capital's Carson DesRosier won by forfeit at 132 pounds and the Bruins then got a win at 138 from Connor Kovick, who pinned Caiden Polloch in 1:38.
Wyatt Schneider followed it up with a win at 145 pounds, taking a 6-4 win Gage Meyer. Ian Isaacson (160 pounds) also notched a key win, getting a pin in three minutes against Logan Lihn. The Bruins swept through 182, 205 and 285 pounds as Talon Marsh, Zane McCormick and Josh Lee all notched wins.
All three won by fall, scoring extra points for Capital and each was able to win in short order. Marsh pinned Hugh Donaldson in 53 seconds, while McCormick won in 1:24 and Lee won in 1:20.
Belgrade also got wins at 152 points by Brendan Gill and a win by three-time state champion John Mears at 170 pounds.
Helena Capital which is 3-2 overall in duals so far this season will take part in the Mining City Duals this Friday and Saturday in Butte.
