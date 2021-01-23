HELENA — For the second time this season, the Helena Capital wrestling team was able to knock off the Helena High Bengals in a crosstown dual, taking the second matchup Saturday night by a score of 40-22.
"All in all, I was really pleased with our effort," Capital head coach Jeff Mahana said. "We got better and I'm really happy with that."
The lineups were a little different for each team this time around and the dual started in promising fashion for the Bengals as Justice Seamons opened things with a 6-2 win over third-ranked Dylan Graham at 170 pounds.
The next match though, at 182 pounds, was the match of the night and just like in the first crosstown matchup, it featured Ian Isaacson of Capital.
This time around, Isaacson squared off against Kaleb McKay and after falling behind 6-1, Isaacson, a senior, rallied to take the lead before eventually pinning McKay with as the buzzer sounded.
"That was a big momentum swing," Mahana said. "They moved their lineup around and we moved our lineup a little bit. I was really proud of Ian and his effort so far this season."
Capital then got a quick pin from defending state champion and second-ranked 205-pounder Noah Kovick and another from fifth-ranked Talon Marsh (285) to take an 18-3 lead.
Yet, a after win by forfeit for Helena High at 103, the Bengals then surged into the lead as Caleb O'Shea and Nathon Elmose each won by fall. Elmose was particularly impressive, upending sixth-ranked Hunter Rahn at 120 pounds.
"Nathon Elmose at 120, he's just on fire right now," Helena High head coach Sam Bogard said. "They don't even have Nathon ranked and I think he kind of likes it that way. He's just in a really good state of mind but a lot of my kids are."
Jt Gehring won a match by decision, which gave Helena a four-point lead, but Cole Wines (138) and Wyatt Schneider (152) each won by forfeit, while Carson DesRosier (No.1, 138 pounds), who moved up to 145, pinned David Kemp in 1:29.
Conner Kovick, who ranked sixth this week at 160 pounds, wrapped up the dual with a 17-8 victory, giving the Bruins the 40-22 win.
"I thought our kids went and wrestled phenomenal," Bogard said. "We lost by 18 points and we gave them 18 points. But right now, we are just growing by leaps and bounds. We are coming on and we are going to be where we want to be by the end of the year."
