The Helena Capital Bruins had a strong Class AA state wrestling tournament earlier this month and it will prove to be the last state tournament under the direction of head coach Jeff Mahana.
That's because according to a release from the Helena Public Schools on Tuesday, Mahana has offered his resignation, effective immediately from the position.
A former football player and wrestler at Capital High School himself, Mahana coached the Bruins to an eighth-place finish at the Class AA state wrestling tournament, a finish that included a pair of state champions in Noah Kovick and Carson DesRosier. Kovick became the first Capital wrestler to ever win back-to-back state titles.
"Coach Mahana has coached at Capital for seven years, building a strong program," Helena Public School Activities Director Tim McMahon said via the release. "He dedicated countless hours to his program and athletes, serving as a coach and mentor."
Mahana will continue to teach at CHS, as well as serving as an assistant on the football coaching staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.