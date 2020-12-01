HELENA — If you ever doubt whether hard work pays off, look no further than Helena Capital's Noah Kovick.
Prior to the last high school wrestling season, Kovick had a couple of goals — dreams actually. Things he had hoped to achieve for as long as he could remember.
One was winning a state championship. Another was becoming a Division I wrestler.
Kovick crossed off the first item last February at the All-Class state wrestling tournament. And last week, with his commitment to North Dakota State wrestling, he crossed off the other.
"It's super cool," Kovick said in a phone interview Tuesday. "It's something that I have been dreaming about my whole life and it's finally fallen into place."
Kovick, who will be a senior for Capital High this year, has a third-place finish to his credit as a sophomore, as well as the 182-pound state title in 2020. He also won the prestigious Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic last season year as a junior.
Yet, since the end of the high school season last winter, Kovick has been hitting the mat, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, taking part in tournaments all over the country and even spending time this fall in a training facility in South Dakota.
"It's awesome to know that all hard work paid off," Kovick said. "I have been traveling across the country trying to get better. I was in South Dakota and I basically just wrestled every day."
Despite a different recruiting process due to COVID-19 and recruits not being able to take visits, Kovick caught the attention of North Dakota State and after taking a virtual tour, he said it felt like the right place. He will sign his letter of intent Dec. 10.
"It was a lot of zoom calls and texting back-and-forth," Kovick said of recruiting. "I just really liked everything (NDSU) had and it just felt like the right fit for me."
And even though wrestling practice for Capital isn't starting until next week, Kovick has been wrestling at a high level on the national stage, earning All-American honors and winning multiple tournaments during the high school offseason.
"I went to the high school duals a few weeks ago in Maryland and went 6-0," Kovick said. "I didn't give up a point. I also got 8th at nationals and got All-American, so that felt good."
Kovick will wrestle for head coach Roger Kish and will join two other Montana wrestlers on the Bison roster as Luke Weber and Michael Weber, two future teammates are each from Forsyth.
Last year, the Bison posted a 10-4 dual mark and finished 5th at the Big 12 championships.
Kovick posted a 29-3 record last year for Capital on his way to a state championship. His career record with the Bruins is 88-22 with 51 pins to his credit. He was the IR All-Area wrestler of the year in 2019-20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.